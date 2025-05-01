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Energy Diagram A curved graph showing energy changes of reactants, products, and the transition state throughout a chemical reaction. Reactants Substances present at the start of a reaction, located at the beginning of an energy diagram curve. Products Substances formed at the end of a reaction, found at the end of an energy diagram curve. Transition State The highest energy point between reactants and products, representing the maximum energy structure during a reaction. Activated Complex A temporary, high-energy arrangement of atoms at the peak of the energy diagram, identical to the transition state. Reaction Coordinate The x-axis of an energy diagram, representing the progress or lifetime of a chemical reaction. Activation Energy The minimum energy difference between reactants and the transition state, determining how fast a reaction proceeds. Energy Barrier Another term for activation energy, indicating the energy hurdle reactants must overcome to form products. Overall Energy Change The difference in energy between products and reactants, influencing whether a reaction is favorable. Enthalpy A measure of thermal energy change during a reaction, specifically related to heat absorbed or released. Gibbs Free Energy A value indicating the favorability of product formation, with negative values showing spontaneous reactions. Exothermic Reaction A process where thermal energy is released, resulting in products with lower energy than reactants. Endothermic Reaction A process where thermal energy is absorbed, resulting in products with higher energy than reactants. Exergonic Reaction A reaction with negative Gibbs free energy, favoring product formation and increased stability. Endergonic Reaction A reaction with positive Gibbs free energy, making product formation unfavorable and less stable.
Energy Diagrams definitions
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