Energy Diagram A curved graph showing energy changes of reactants, products, and the transition state throughout a chemical reaction.

Reactants Substances present at the start of a reaction, located at the beginning of an energy diagram curve.

Products Substances formed at the end of a reaction, found at the end of an energy diagram curve.

Transition State The highest energy point between reactants and products, representing the maximum energy structure during a reaction.

Activated Complex A temporary, high-energy arrangement of atoms at the peak of the energy diagram, identical to the transition state.

Reaction Coordinate The x-axis of an energy diagram, representing the progress or lifetime of a chemical reaction.