What does an energy diagram illustrate in a chemical reaction? It shows the energies of reactants, products, and the transition state as the reaction progresses.

Where are reactants and products located on an energy diagram? Reactants are at the beginning (left) of the curve, and products are at the end (right) of the curve.

What is the transition state in an energy diagram? The transition state is the highest energy point (the peak) between reactants and products.

What is another name for the transition state? It is also called the activated complex.

What does the x-axis represent in an energy diagram? The x-axis shows the reaction coordinate, which is the progress of the reaction.

What does the y-axis represent in an energy diagram? The y-axis represents the change in energy, often measured in kilojoules.