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Energy Diagrams quiz

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  • What does an energy diagram illustrate in a chemical reaction?
    It shows the energies of reactants, products, and the transition state as the reaction progresses.
  • Where are reactants and products located on an energy diagram?
    Reactants are at the beginning (left) of the curve, and products are at the end (right) of the curve.
  • What is the transition state in an energy diagram?
    The transition state is the highest energy point (the peak) between reactants and products.
  • What is another name for the transition state?
    It is also called the activated complex.
  • What does the x-axis represent in an energy diagram?
    The x-axis shows the reaction coordinate, which is the progress of the reaction.
  • What does the y-axis represent in an energy diagram?
    The y-axis represents the change in energy, often measured in kilojoules.
  • How is activation energy (Ea) defined on an energy diagram?
    Activation energy is the energy difference between the transition state and the reactants.
  • How does activation energy affect reaction speed?
    A higher activation energy means a slower reaction, while a lower activation energy means a faster reaction.
  • How do you calculate activation energy from an energy diagram?
    Subtract the energy of the reactants from the energy of the transition state.
  • What does a negative overall energy change (ΔE) indicate about a reaction?
    A negative ΔE means the reaction is favorable and energy is released (exothermic or exergonic).
  • What does a positive overall energy change (ΔE) indicate about a reaction?
    A positive ΔE means the reaction is unfavorable and energy is absorbed (endothermic or endergonic).
  • What is enthalpy (ΔH) in the context of energy diagrams?
    Enthalpy is the thermal energy change during a reaction, specifically related to heat.
  • What is Gibbs free energy (ΔG) and what does it indicate?
    Gibbs free energy measures the favorability of product formation; negative ΔG means the reaction is favorable.
  • How do you calculate the overall energy change (ΔE) in an energy diagram?
    Subtract the energy of the reactants from the energy of the products (ΔE = products - reactants).
  • Why are products with lower energy considered more stable?
    Lower energy means greater stability, so reactions that produce lower-energy products are more favorable.