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Equivalents definitions

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  • Equivalent
    A unit representing the moles of charge an ion contributes to a solution, always expressed as a positive value.
  • Milliequivalent
    A subunit equal to one-thousandth of an equivalent, commonly used for measuring small ion quantities.
  • Ion Charge
    The numerical value indicating the electrical charge carried by an ion, used to calculate equivalents.
  • Mole
    A standard quantity in chemistry representing Avogadro's number of particles, used to quantify ions.
  • Normality
    A concentration unit expressing the number of equivalents of solute per liter of solution.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A liquid mixture where water acts as the solvent for dissolved ions or compounds.
  • Sodium Ion
    A positively charged particle with a single positive charge, often used as an example in equivalence calculations.
  • Iron(III) Ion
    A positively charged particle with a charge of plus three, contributing three equivalents per mole.
  • Body Fluids
    Liquids within organisms where ion concentrations are measured using equivalents.
  • Intravenous Solution
    A sterile fluid administered into veins, where ion content is often quantified in equivalents or milliequivalents.
  • Positive Value
    A characteristic of equivalents, indicating that only non-negative quantities are used in calculations.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance, such as ions, present in a specific volume of solution.
  • Liter
    A metric unit of volume used as the denominator in normality calculations.