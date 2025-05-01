Equivalent A unit representing the moles of charge an ion contributes to a solution, always expressed as a positive value.

Milliequivalent A subunit equal to one-thousandth of an equivalent, commonly used for measuring small ion quantities.

Ion Charge The numerical value indicating the electrical charge carried by an ion, used to calculate equivalents.

Mole A standard quantity in chemistry representing Avogadro's number of particles, used to quantify ions.

Normality A concentration unit expressing the number of equivalents of solute per liter of solution.

Aqueous Solution A liquid mixture where water acts as the solvent for dissolved ions or compounds.