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Equivalent A unit representing the moles of charge an ion contributes to a solution, always expressed as a positive value. Milliequivalent A subunit equal to one-thousandth of an equivalent, commonly used for measuring small ion quantities. Ion Charge The numerical value indicating the electrical charge carried by an ion, used to calculate equivalents. Mole A standard quantity in chemistry representing Avogadro's number of particles, used to quantify ions. Normality A concentration unit expressing the number of equivalents of solute per liter of solution. Aqueous Solution A liquid mixture where water acts as the solvent for dissolved ions or compounds. Sodium Ion A positively charged particle with a single positive charge, often used as an example in equivalence calculations. Iron(III) Ion A positively charged particle with a charge of plus three, contributing three equivalents per mole. Body Fluids Liquids within organisms where ion concentrations are measured using equivalents. Intravenous Solution A sterile fluid administered into veins, where ion content is often quantified in equivalents or milliequivalents. Positive Value A characteristic of equivalents, indicating that only non-negative quantities are used in calculations. Concentration The amount of a substance, such as ions, present in a specific volume of solution. Liter A metric unit of volume used as the denominator in normality calculations.
Equivalents definitions
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