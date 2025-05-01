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Gas Stoichiometry definitions

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  • Gas Stoichiometry
    Numerical relationships in reactions involving gases, using balanced equations and gas laws to relate quantities.
  • Stoichiometric Chart
    A visual tool for tracking conversions between quantities of compounds in a chemical reaction.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    A symbolic representation showing equal numbers of each atom type on both sides of a reaction.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, temperature, and moles for a gas sample.
  • Mole
    A counting unit representing a specific number of particles, used to relate quantities in reactions.
  • Coefficient
    A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of each substance involved.
  • Jump
    The transition step from known to unknown information in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Pressure
    A measure of force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.
  • Volume
    The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting gas behavior.
  • Silver Oxide
    A compound formed from silver and oxygen, produced in the example reaction.
  • Mole-to-Mole Comparison
    A ratio derived from equation coefficients, used to relate amounts of different substances.
  • Grams of Given
    The mass of a known substance used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Unknown Region
    The part of a stoichiometric problem where the desired quantity is not initially provided.
  • Formula Unit
    The simplest ratio of ions represented in an ionic compound, used in stoichiometric conversions.