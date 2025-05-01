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Gas Stoichiometry Numerical relationships in reactions involving gases, using balanced equations and gas laws to relate quantities. Stoichiometric Chart A visual tool for tracking conversions between quantities of compounds in a chemical reaction. Balanced Chemical Equation A symbolic representation showing equal numbers of each atom type on both sides of a reaction. Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, temperature, and moles for a gas sample. Mole A counting unit representing a specific number of particles, used to relate quantities in reactions. Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of each substance involved. Jump The transition step from known to unknown information in stoichiometric calculations. Pressure A measure of force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas. Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, affecting gas behavior. Silver Oxide A compound formed from silver and oxygen, produced in the example reaction. Mole-to-Mole Comparison A ratio derived from equation coefficients, used to relate amounts of different substances. Grams of Given The mass of a known substance used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations. Unknown Region The part of a stoichiometric problem where the desired quantity is not initially provided. Formula Unit The simplest ratio of ions represented in an ionic compound, used in stoichiometric conversions.
Gas Stoichiometry definitions
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