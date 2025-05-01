Gas Stoichiometry Numerical relationships in reactions involving gases, using balanced equations and gas laws to relate quantities.

Stoichiometric Chart A visual tool for tracking conversions between quantities of compounds in a chemical reaction.

Balanced Chemical Equation A symbolic representation showing equal numbers of each atom type on both sides of a reaction.

Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, temperature, and moles for a gas sample.

Mole A counting unit representing a specific number of particles, used to relate quantities in reactions.

Coefficient A number in a chemical equation indicating the relative amount of each substance involved.