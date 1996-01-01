Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry

Gases, Liquids and Solids

Gas Stoichiometry

Gas Stoichiometry involves chemical reactions that contain gases.

Gas Stoichiometry

Gas Stoichiometry

Gas Stoichiometry Example 1

Problem

The metabolic breakdown of glucose (C6H12O6) (MW:180.156 g/mol) is given by the following equation:


C6H12O6 (s)  +  6 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g)  +  6 H2O (l)


Calculate the volume (in mL) of CO2 produced at 34°C and 1728.9 torr when 231.88 g glucose is used up in the reaction.

Problem

The oxidation of phosphorus can be represented by the following equation:


                       P4 (s)  +  5 O2 (g) → 2 P2O5 (g)


If 1.85 L of diphosphorus pentoxide form at a temperature of 50.0 ºC and 1.12 atm, what is the mass (in g) of phosphorus that reacted?

Problem

Determine the mass (in grams) of water formed when 15.3 L NH(at 298 K and 1.50 atm) is reacted with 21.7 L of O2 (at 323 K and 1.1 atm).

4 NH3 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H2O (g)

