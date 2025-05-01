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Gas Stoichiometry quiz

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  • What does gas stoichiometry involve?
    Gas stoichiometry involves stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions that produce gases.
  • What is the purpose of the stoichiometric chart in gas stoichiometry?
    The stoichiometric chart helps convert given quantities of a compound to determine unknown quantities in a balanced chemical equation.
  • Which law is used to calculate moles of a gas from its volume, pressure, and temperature?
    The ideal gas law (PV = nRT) is used to calculate moles of a gas.
  • How do you calculate moles of a gas using the ideal gas law?
    Moles are calculated as n = PV/(RT), where P is pressure, V is volume, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.
  • What information is needed to use the ideal gas law for stoichiometric calculations?
    You need the gas's pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • What is the 'jump' in stoichiometric calculations?
    The 'jump' refers to moving from known (given) information to unknown information using mole-to-mole comparisons.
  • How do you convert grams of a compound to moles in stoichiometry?
    Divide the grams by the compound's molar mass to get moles.
  • What is the next step after finding moles of the given compound?
    Use the balanced equation's coefficients to convert moles of given to moles of unknown.
  • How are balanced equation coefficients used in gas stoichiometry?
    They are used for mole-to-mole comparisons between compounds.
  • What can moles of the unknown compound be converted into?
    Moles of unknown can be converted into grams, molecules, atoms, ions, or formula units.
  • What reaction example is used in the lesson for gas stoichiometry?
    The reaction of silver solid and oxygen gas to produce silver oxide is used.
  • What is the stoichiometric ratio of silver to oxygen in the example reaction?
    4 moles of silver react with 1 mole of oxygen gas.
  • What is the product formed in the example reaction?
    The product is silver oxide solid.
  • Why is it important to review foundational stoichiometry videos before studying gas stoichiometry?
    Reviewing foundational videos helps understand the stoichiometric chart and its modifications for gas stoichiometry.
  • What is the main modification to the stoichiometric chart for gas stoichiometry?
    The main modification is incorporating the ideal gas law to find moles from gas properties.