What does gas stoichiometry involve? Gas stoichiometry involves stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions that produce gases.

What is the purpose of the stoichiometric chart in gas stoichiometry? The stoichiometric chart helps convert given quantities of a compound to determine unknown quantities in a balanced chemical equation.

Which law is used to calculate moles of a gas from its volume, pressure, and temperature? The ideal gas law (PV = nRT) is used to calculate moles of a gas.

How do you calculate moles of a gas using the ideal gas law? Moles are calculated as n = PV/(RT), where P is pressure, V is volume, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.

What information is needed to use the ideal gas law for stoichiometric calculations? You need the gas's pressure, volume, and temperature.

What is the 'jump' in stoichiometric calculations? The 'jump' refers to moving from known (given) information to unknown information using mole-to-mole comparisons.