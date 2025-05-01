Glycosidic Linkage A covalent bond connecting two monosaccharides, formed by removing water between an anomeric carbon and a hydroxyl group.

Anomeric Carbon The carbon atom in a sugar ring, usually carbon 1, that forms a new bond during ring closure and linkage formation.

Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit that can join with another to form larger carbohydrates through specific covalent bonds.

Disaccharide A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic linkage.

Dehydration A chemical process where water is removed to connect two molecules, such as forming a bond between sugars.

Hydrolysis A reaction involving water addition that breaks a bond, splitting a larger molecule into smaller units.