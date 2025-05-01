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Glycosidic Linkage A covalent bond connecting two monosaccharides, formed by removing water between an anomeric carbon and a hydroxyl group. Anomeric Carbon The carbon atom in a sugar ring, usually carbon 1, that forms a new bond during ring closure and linkage formation. Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit that can join with another to form larger carbohydrates through specific covalent bonds. Disaccharide A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic linkage. Dehydration A chemical process where water is removed to connect two molecules, such as forming a bond between sugars. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water addition that breaks a bond, splitting a larger molecule into smaller units. Hydroxyl Group An -OH functional group on a sugar molecule, crucial for forming and breaking glycosidic linkages. Alpha Linkage A bond where the linked hydroxyl group and CH2OH group are on opposite sides of the sugar ring. Beta Linkage A bond where the linked hydroxyl group and CH2OH group are on the same side of the sugar ring. Sucrose A disaccharide with two anomeric carbons linked, requiring both linkage positions to be specified. Maltose A disaccharide formed by two glucose units joined via an alpha 1,4 glycosidic linkage. Cellobiose A disaccharide consisting of two glucose units connected by a beta 1,4 glycosidic linkage. Amylopectin A branched polysaccharide with alpha 1,6 glycosidic linkages at branch points. CH2OH Group A side group on a sugar ring, its orientation relative to the linked hydroxyl group determines alpha or beta linkage.
Glycosidic Linkage definitions
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