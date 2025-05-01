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Glycosidic Linkage definitions

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  • Glycosidic Linkage
    A covalent bond connecting two monosaccharides, formed by removing water between an anomeric carbon and a hydroxyl group.
  • Anomeric Carbon
    The carbon atom in a sugar ring, usually carbon 1, that forms a new bond during ring closure and linkage formation.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar unit that can join with another to form larger carbohydrates through specific covalent bonds.
  • Disaccharide
    A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic linkage.
  • Dehydration
    A chemical process where water is removed to connect two molecules, such as forming a bond between sugars.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction involving water addition that breaks a bond, splitting a larger molecule into smaller units.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    An -OH functional group on a sugar molecule, crucial for forming and breaking glycosidic linkages.
  • Alpha Linkage
    A bond where the linked hydroxyl group and CH2OH group are on opposite sides of the sugar ring.
  • Beta Linkage
    A bond where the linked hydroxyl group and CH2OH group are on the same side of the sugar ring.
  • Sucrose
    A disaccharide with two anomeric carbons linked, requiring both linkage positions to be specified.
  • Maltose
    A disaccharide formed by two glucose units joined via an alpha 1,4 glycosidic linkage.
  • Cellobiose
    A disaccharide consisting of two glucose units connected by a beta 1,4 glycosidic linkage.
  • Amylopectin
    A branched polysaccharide with alpha 1,6 glycosidic linkages at branch points.
  • CH2OH Group
    A side group on a sugar ring, its orientation relative to the linked hydroxyl group determines alpha or beta linkage.