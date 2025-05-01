What is a glycosidic linkage? A glycosidic linkage is a covalent bond formed between the anomeric carbon of one monosaccharide and a hydroxyl group of another monosaccharide.

How is a glycosidic linkage formed? It is formed through a dehydration reaction, which involves the loss of a water molecule.

What type of bond connects two monosaccharides to form a disaccharide? A glycosidic linkage connects two monosaccharides to form a disaccharide.

What is the result of hydrolyzing a glycosidic linkage? Hydrolysis of a glycosidic linkage breaks the bond and regenerates the hydroxyl groups on the sugar carbons, separating the monosaccharides.

What is required for the hydrolysis of a glycosidic linkage? The addition of water is required to hydrolyze a glycosidic linkage.

How are alpha and beta glycosidic linkages defined? They are defined by the orientation of the linked anomeric hydroxyl group relative to the CH2OH group on the cyclic monosaccharide.