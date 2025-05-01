Halogenation A process where halogen atoms are incorporated into a molecule at sites of pi bonds, typically using Br2 or Cl2.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as a common substrate for addition reactions.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with two carbon-carbon pi bonds, requiring two moles of halogen for complete reaction.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond found in double or triple bonds, acting as the reactive site for halogen addition.

Halogen An element from Group 17, such as bromine or chlorine, commonly used to react with unsaturated hydrocarbons.

Dihalide A molecule resulting from the addition of two halogen atoms to an alkene, with each carbon of the double bond bearing one halogen.