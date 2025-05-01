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Halogenation A process where halogen atoms are incorporated into a molecule at sites of pi bonds, typically using Br2 or Cl2. Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as a common substrate for addition reactions. Alkyne A hydrocarbon with two carbon-carbon pi bonds, requiring two moles of halogen for complete reaction. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond found in double or triple bonds, acting as the reactive site for halogen addition. Halogen An element from Group 17, such as bromine or chlorine, commonly used to react with unsaturated hydrocarbons. Dihalide A molecule resulting from the addition of two halogen atoms to an alkene, with each carbon of the double bond bearing one halogen. Tetrahalide A compound formed when four halogen atoms are added to an alkyne, saturating both pi bonds. Reagent A substance, such as Br2 or Cl2, introduced to drive the chemical transformation of a substrate. Double Bond A pair of shared electron pairs between two carbons, providing a site for halogen addition. Mole A unit representing the amount of substance needed per pi bond for complete halogenation. Addition Reaction A chemical process where atoms are incorporated into a molecule, typically across a pi bond. Bromine A reddish-brown halogen element, often used as Br2 in halogenation reactions. Chlorine A greenish-yellow halogen element, commonly used as Cl2 for adding across pi bonds.
Halogenation Reaction definitions
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Halogenation Reaction
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