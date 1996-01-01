13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Halogenation Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Halogenation Reaction
1
concept
Halogenation Reactions Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Halogenation Reactions Example 1
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Write a halogenation reaction of the following alkyne with Br2 and name the product formed.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Halogenation Reaction
Additional resources for Halogenation Reaction
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (4)
- If bromocyclohexane were converted into cyclohexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
- 2,2,3,3-Tetrabromopentane can be prepared by an addition reaction of excess Br2 with an alkyne. Draw the struc...
- Identify the type of reaction for the following:a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>
- What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what othe...