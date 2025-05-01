Heating Curve Graph showing temperature changes and phase transitions as a substance absorbs heat, highlighting constant temperature during phase changes.

Cooling Curve Graph depicting temperature decrease and phase transitions as a substance releases heat, with flat segments at phase changes.

Phase Change Transition between solid, liquid, and gas where temperature remains constant and energy alters particle arrangement.

Melting Point Specific temperature where a solid becomes a liquid, marked by a flat segment on a heating curve.

Boiling Point Specific temperature where a liquid becomes a gas, indicated by a plateau on a heating curve.

Fusion Process where a solid transforms into a liquid, requiring energy input and occurring at the melting point.