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Heating Curve Graph showing temperature changes and phase transitions as a substance absorbs heat, highlighting constant temperature during phase changes. Cooling Curve Graph depicting temperature decrease and phase transitions as a substance releases heat, with flat segments at phase changes. Phase Change Transition between solid, liquid, and gas where temperature remains constant and energy alters particle arrangement. Melting Point Specific temperature where a solid becomes a liquid, marked by a flat segment on a heating curve. Boiling Point Specific temperature where a liquid becomes a gas, indicated by a plateau on a heating curve. Fusion Process where a solid transforms into a liquid, requiring energy input and occurring at the melting point. Vaporization Process where a liquid turns into a gas, requiring significant energy to separate particles widely. Condensation Process where a gas becomes a liquid, releasing energy and forming intermolecular bonds. Freezing Process where a liquid becomes a solid, releasing energy as particles arrange into a fixed structure. Potential Energy Stored energy related to particle arrangement, increasing as substances move from solid to gas. Kinetic Energy Energy associated with particle motion, directly linked to temperature changes in a substance. Specific Heat Amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. Endothermic Process Energy-absorbing transformation, such as melting or vaporization, resulting in positive heat values. Exothermic Process Energy-releasing transformation, such as freezing or condensation, resulting in negative heat values. Delta H Symbol representing enthalpy change during a phase transition, with sign indicating energy absorbed or released.
Heating and Cooling Curves definitions
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Heating and Cooling Curves
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