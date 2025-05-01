Back
At what temperatures do water's phase changes occur on a heating or cooling curve? Water melts/freezes at 0°C and boils/condenses at 100°C. What does a flat line on a heating or cooling curve indicate? A flat line indicates a phase change where temperature remains constant. During a phase change, what happens to the heat energy added or removed? Heat energy is converted into potential energy, not kinetic energy. Which equation is used to calculate heat during a temperature change? The equation q = mcΔT is used during temperature changes. Which equation is used to calculate heat during a phase change? The equation q = mΔH is used during phase changes. How do you determine whether to use grams or moles for 'm' in q = mΔH? Check the units of ΔH; use grams if ΔH is per gram, or moles if per mole. What happens to the arrangement of particles during a phase change from solid to liquid to gas? Particles spread farther apart as they move from solid to liquid to gas. What type of process is a heating curve and what is the sign of q? A heating curve is endothermic, so q is positive. What type of process is a cooling curve and what is the sign of q? A cooling curve is exothermic, so q is negative. Why is the segment for liquid to gas longer than solid to liquid on a heating curve? It takes more energy to separate molecules from liquid to gas than from solid to liquid. What is the relationship between ΔH of vaporization and ΔH of condensation? ΔH of vaporization equals -ΔH of condensation. What is the relationship between ΔH of fusion and ΔH of freezing? ΔH of fusion equals -ΔH of freezing. What happens to average kinetic energy during a phase change? Average kinetic energy remains constant during a phase change. What happens to average kinetic energy during a temperature change? Average kinetic energy increases or decreases as temperature changes. What is the main difference between heating and cooling curves? Heating curves involve absorbing heat to break bonds (endothermic), while cooling curves involve releasing heat to form bonds (exothermic).
Heating and Cooling Curves quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Heating and Cooling Curves
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
4 problems
Topic
Jules
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 1 of 2
8 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 2 of 2
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules