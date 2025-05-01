At what temperatures do water's phase changes occur on a heating or cooling curve? Water melts/freezes at 0°C and boils/condenses at 100°C.

What does a flat line on a heating or cooling curve indicate? A flat line indicates a phase change where temperature remains constant.

During a phase change, what happens to the heat energy added or removed? Heat energy is converted into potential energy, not kinetic energy.

Which equation is used to calculate heat during a temperature change? The equation q = mcΔT is used during temperature changes.

Which equation is used to calculate heat during a phase change? The equation q = mΔH is used during phase changes.

How do you determine whether to use grams or moles for 'm' in q = mΔH? Check the units of ΔH; use grams if ΔH is per gram, or moles if per mole.