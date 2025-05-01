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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation definitions

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  • Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
    A formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution using the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid or conjugate acid to weak base.
  • Buffer
    A solution that resists significant changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when a weak acid donates a proton, playing a key role in buffer systems.
  • Weak Acid
    A substance that partially dissociates in solution, contributing to buffer action with its conjugate base.
  • Conjugate Acid
    The species formed when a weak base accepts a proton, essential in buffer calculations involving Kb.
  • Weak Base
    A substance that partially accepts protons in solution, working with its conjugate acid in buffer systems.
  • pKa
    A logarithmic value representing the acid dissociation constant, used to determine buffer pH with the equation.
  • pKb
    A logarithmic value representing the base dissociation constant, used in buffer pH calculations involving weak bases.
  • Ka
    The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of a weak acid, indicating its strength in solution.
  • Kb
    The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of a weak base, reflecting its ability to accept protons.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, used in buffer calculations.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of substance, calculated as liters times molarity in buffer equations.
  • Buffer Range
    The pH interval, typically pKa plus or minus 1, where a buffer most effectively resists pH changes.
  • Ideal Buffer
    A situation where concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal, maximizing resistance to pH change.