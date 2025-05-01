Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation A formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution using the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid or conjugate acid to weak base.

Buffer A solution that resists significant changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added.

Conjugate Base The species formed when a weak acid donates a proton, playing a key role in buffer systems.

Weak Acid A substance that partially dissociates in solution, contributing to buffer action with its conjugate base.

Conjugate Acid The species formed when a weak base accepts a proton, essential in buffer calculations involving Kb.

Weak Base A substance that partially accepts protons in solution, working with its conjugate acid in buffer systems.