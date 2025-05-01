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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation A formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution using the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid or conjugate acid to weak base. Buffer A solution that resists significant changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added. Conjugate Base The species formed when a weak acid donates a proton, playing a key role in buffer systems. Weak Acid A substance that partially dissociates in solution, contributing to buffer action with its conjugate base. Conjugate Acid The species formed when a weak base accepts a proton, essential in buffer calculations involving Kb. Weak Base A substance that partially accepts protons in solution, working with its conjugate acid in buffer systems. pKa A logarithmic value representing the acid dissociation constant, used to determine buffer pH with the equation. pKb A logarithmic value representing the base dissociation constant, used in buffer pH calculations involving weak bases. Ka The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of a weak acid, indicating its strength in solution. Kb The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of a weak base, reflecting its ability to accept protons. Molarity A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, used in buffer calculations. Moles A measure of the amount of substance, calculated as liters times molarity in buffer equations. Buffer Range The pH interval, typically pKa plus or minus 1, where a buffer most effectively resists pH changes. Ideal Buffer A situation where concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal, maximizing resistance to pH change.
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation definitions
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