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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation quiz

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  • What does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation allow you to calculate?
    It allows you to calculate the pH of a buffer solution without using an ICE chart.
  • What type of chemical pair must a buffer contain for the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to apply?
    The buffer must be composed of a conjugate acid-base pair.
  • What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when given the Ka of a buffer?
    The equation is pH = pKa + log(conjugate base/weak acid).
  • What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when given the Kb of a buffer?
    The equation is pH = pKb + log(conjugate acid/weak base).
  • What units can be used inside the brackets of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    You can use either molarity (concentration) or moles inside the brackets.
  • How do you calculate moles for use in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    Moles are calculated as liters times molarity.
  • Within what pH range is a buffer most effective according to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    A buffer is most effective within the range pH = pKa ± 1.
  • What happens to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when the concentrations of conjugate base and weak acid are equal?
    The log term becomes zero, so the equation simplifies to pH = pKa.
  • What is the ideal buffer situation according to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    The ideal buffer occurs when the concentration of weak acid equals the concentration of conjugate base.
  • What is the value of log(1) in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    Log(1) equals 0.
  • How does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation simplify when conjugate acid and weak base concentrations are equal?
    It simplifies to pH = pKb.
  • Why is a buffer most effective when the concentrations of its components are equal?
    Because the pH equals the pKa or pKb, which resists pH changes best.
  • What does the log term in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation represent?
    It represents the ratio of the concentrations (or moles) of the buffer components.
  • What is the main purpose of a buffer in a solution?
    A buffer resists sharp changes in pH within its effective range.
  • When should you use the pKa version of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    Use the pKa version when you are given the Ka of the buffer solution.