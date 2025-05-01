What does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation allow you to calculate? It allows you to calculate the pH of a buffer solution without using an ICE chart.

What type of chemical pair must a buffer contain for the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to apply? The buffer must be composed of a conjugate acid-base pair.

What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when given the Ka of a buffer? The equation is pH = pKa + log(conjugate base/weak acid).

What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when given the Kb of a buffer? The equation is pH = pKb + log(conjugate acid/weak base).

What units can be used inside the brackets of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation? You can use either molarity (concentration) or moles inside the brackets.

How do you calculate moles for use in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation? Moles are calculated as liters times molarity.