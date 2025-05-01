Hess's Law A principle stating that the total enthalpy change for a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for each step, regardless of the reaction pathway.

Thermochemical Equation A chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change, showing the energy absorbed or released during a reaction.

Enthalpy of Reaction The heat energy change associated with a chemical reaction, often represented as delta H.

Delta H A symbol representing the enthalpy change for a reaction, indicating whether heat is absorbed or released.

Coefficient A number placed before a chemical formula in an equation, indicating the relative amount of each substance involved.

Reaction Intermediate A substance produced and consumed in multi-step reactions, appearing on both sides of partial equations and canceling out.