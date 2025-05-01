What does Hess's law allow you to do with thermochemical equations? Hess's law allows you to rearrange thermochemical equations to calculate the overall enthalpy of reaction.

How does multiplying a thermochemical equation by a number affect its enthalpy of reaction (ΔH)? Multiplying the equation by a number multiplies the enthalpy of reaction (ΔH) by the same number.

What happens to ΔH if you divide a thermochemical equation by 2? Dividing the equation by 2 also divides the enthalpy of reaction (ΔH) by 2.

How does reversing a thermochemical equation affect the sign of ΔH? Reversing the equation reverses the sign of ΔH; a negative value becomes positive and vice versa.

What is a thermochemical equation? A thermochemical equation is a chemical equation that includes the enthalpy of reaction (ΔH).

What does Hess's law state about the enthalpy of multi-step reactions? Hess's law states that the overall enthalpy of reaction is the sum of the enthalpies of the individual steps.