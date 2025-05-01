Hydration Reaction Acid-catalyzed process where water adds across an alkene's double bond, converting it into an alcohol.

Alkene Hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the starting material in hydration.

Alcohol Organic compound formed when water adds to an alkene, characterized by an -OH group.

Sulfuric Acid Strong acid used as a catalyst to initiate and speed up the hydration of alkenes.

Catalyst Substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed, such as sulfuric acid here.

Pi Bond Type of bond present in alkenes, broken during hydration to allow addition of water components.