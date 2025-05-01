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Hydration Reaction Acid-catalyzed process where water adds across an alkene's double bond, converting it into an alcohol. Alkene Hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the starting material in hydration. Alcohol Organic compound formed when water adds to an alkene, characterized by an -OH group. Sulfuric Acid Strong acid used as a catalyst to initiate and speed up the hydration of alkenes. Catalyst Substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed, such as sulfuric acid here. Pi Bond Type of bond present in alkenes, broken during hydration to allow addition of water components. Symmetrical Alkene Alkene where both double-bonded carbons have identical groups, allowing water to add to either carbon. Asymmetric Alkene Alkene with double-bonded carbons having different numbers of hydrogens, leading to regioselective addition. Markovnikov's Rule Guideline stating that in asymmetric alkenes, hydrogen adds to the carbon with more hydrogens. Major Product Predominant compound formed in hydration, resulting from Markovnikov's rule being followed. Minor Product Compound formed in much smaller amounts, resulting from the opposite of Markovnikov's rule. Double Bond Bond between two carbons in alkenes, broken during hydration to allow addition of H and OH. Regioselectivity Preference for one direction of chemical bond making or breaking over all possible directions in a reaction. Hydrogen Atom Component from water that attaches to the alkene carbon with more hydrogens during hydration. Hydroxyl Group OH group from water that attaches to the alkene carbon with fewer hydrogens, forming an alcohol.
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Hydration Reaction
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