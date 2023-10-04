13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydration Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydration Reaction
1
concept
Symmetric Alkene Hydration Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Symmetric Alkene Hydration Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Markovniko's Rule Hydration Concept 2
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Markovniko's Rule Hydration Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
Draw and name an alkene that would be used to produce the following alcohol through a hydration reaction.
A
B
C
D
6
ProblemProblem
Provide major and minor products for the hydration of 4-chloro-3-ethyl-1-hexene.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Hydration Reaction
Additional resources for Hydration Reaction
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (6)
- What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what othe...
- Draw the structures of the two different alkenes from which 3-methyl-3-pentanol, shown in the margin, can be m...
- Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions: H...
- Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions:d. <IMAGE>
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following: (11.7)a. <IMA...
- Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions:b. <IMAGE>