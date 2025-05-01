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Hydrogenation Process where hydrogen atoms are added across pi bonds in unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into saturated compounds. Pi Bond Type of covalent bond found in alkenes and alkynes, targeted and broken during the addition of hydrogen atoms. Alkene Hydrocarbon containing one double bond, which reacts with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst to form a saturated product. Alkyne Hydrocarbon with two pi bonds, requiring two moles of hydrogen for complete conversion to a saturated compound. Catalyst Substance, often a metal, that enables the breaking of the hydrogen-hydrogen bond, facilitating the reaction without being consumed. Alkane Fully saturated hydrocarbon product of hydrogenation, containing only single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms. Saturation State achieved when all carbon-carbon bonds in a hydrocarbon are single, resulting from the addition of hydrogen atoms. Metal Catalyst Commonly used element in hydrogenation, essential for activating molecular hydrogen and enabling its addition to unsaturated bonds. Double Bond Bond involving two shared pairs of electrons between carbons, broken during hydrogenation to allow hydrogen addition. Mole Unit representing the amount of hydrogen required per pi bond in the substrate during the reaction. Unsaturated Hydrocarbon Molecule containing one or more pi bonds, which can undergo hydrogenation to become fully saturated. Single Bond Bond type present in the final product of hydrogenation, indicating complete saturation of the hydrocarbon. Hydrogen-Hydrogen Bond Strong covalent linkage in molecular hydrogen that must be broken by a catalyst for the reaction to proceed. Product Resulting compound after hydrogenation, always a saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds. Reagent Substance, specifically molecular hydrogen, consumed during the reaction to achieve saturation of the substrate.
Hydrogenation Reaction definitions
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Hydrogenation Reaction
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