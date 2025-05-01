Hydrogenation Process where hydrogen atoms are added across pi bonds in unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into saturated compounds.

Pi Bond Type of covalent bond found in alkenes and alkynes, targeted and broken during the addition of hydrogen atoms.

Alkene Hydrocarbon containing one double bond, which reacts with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst to form a saturated product.

Alkyne Hydrocarbon with two pi bonds, requiring two moles of hydrogen for complete conversion to a saturated compound.

Catalyst Substance, often a metal, that enables the breaking of the hydrogen-hydrogen bond, facilitating the reaction without being consumed.

Alkane Fully saturated hydrocarbon product of hydrogenation, containing only single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms.