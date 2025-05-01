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Hydrogenation Reaction definitions

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  • Hydrogenation
    Process where hydrogen atoms are added across pi bonds in unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into saturated compounds.
  • Pi Bond
    Type of covalent bond found in alkenes and alkynes, targeted and broken during the addition of hydrogen atoms.
  • Alkene
    Hydrocarbon containing one double bond, which reacts with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst to form a saturated product.
  • Alkyne
    Hydrocarbon with two pi bonds, requiring two moles of hydrogen for complete conversion to a saturated compound.
  • Catalyst
    Substance, often a metal, that enables the breaking of the hydrogen-hydrogen bond, facilitating the reaction without being consumed.
  • Alkane
    Fully saturated hydrocarbon product of hydrogenation, containing only single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Saturation
    State achieved when all carbon-carbon bonds in a hydrocarbon are single, resulting from the addition of hydrogen atoms.
  • Metal Catalyst
    Commonly used element in hydrogenation, essential for activating molecular hydrogen and enabling its addition to unsaturated bonds.
  • Double Bond
    Bond involving two shared pairs of electrons between carbons, broken during hydrogenation to allow hydrogen addition.
  • Mole
    Unit representing the amount of hydrogen required per pi bond in the substrate during the reaction.
  • Unsaturated Hydrocarbon
    Molecule containing one or more pi bonds, which can undergo hydrogenation to become fully saturated.
  • Single Bond
    Bond type present in the final product of hydrogenation, indicating complete saturation of the hydrocarbon.
  • Hydrogen-Hydrogen Bond
    Strong covalent linkage in molecular hydrogen that must be broken by a catalyst for the reaction to proceed.
  • Product
    Resulting compound after hydrogenation, always a saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds.
  • Reagent
    Substance, specifically molecular hydrogen, consumed during the reaction to achieve saturation of the substrate.