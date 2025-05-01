What is added to pi bonds during a hydrogenation reaction? Hydrogen (H2) is added to pi bonds during a hydrogenation reaction.

Why is a catalyst necessary in hydrogenation reactions? A catalyst is needed to break the stable hydrogen-hydrogen bond in H2.

How many moles of H2 are required to hydrogenate one pi bond? One mole of H2 is required for each pi bond in the molecule.

What type of catalyst is typically used in hydrogenation reactions? A metal catalyst is typically used in hydrogenation reactions.

What happens to the pi bond during hydrogenation? The pi bond is broken so that two hydrogens can be added, one to each formerly double-bonded carbon.

What is the end product of a hydrogenation reaction? The end product is always an alkane, which has only single carbon-hydrogen bonds.