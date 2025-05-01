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What is added to pi bonds during a hydrogenation reaction? Hydrogen (H2) is added to pi bonds during a hydrogenation reaction. Why is a catalyst necessary in hydrogenation reactions? A catalyst is needed to break the stable hydrogen-hydrogen bond in H2. How many moles of H2 are required to hydrogenate one pi bond? One mole of H2 is required for each pi bond in the molecule. What type of catalyst is typically used in hydrogenation reactions? A metal catalyst is typically used in hydrogenation reactions. What happens to the pi bond during hydrogenation? The pi bond is broken so that two hydrogens can be added, one to each formerly double-bonded carbon. What is the end product of a hydrogenation reaction? The end product is always an alkane, which has only single carbon-hydrogen bonds. How many hydrogens are added to an alkene during hydrogenation? Two hydrogens are added to an alkene during hydrogenation. If you start with an alkyne, how many moles of H2 are needed for complete hydrogenation? Two moles of H2 are needed to fully hydrogenate an alkyne. What is the difference in hydrogen addition between alkenes and alkynes during hydrogenation? Alkenes require two hydrogens (one mole H2), while alkynes require four hydrogens (two moles H2). What is the structural change to the carbon atoms involved in the pi bond after hydrogenation? Each formerly double-bonded carbon gains one hydrogen atom, resulting in single bonds only. Does hydrogenation always result in an alkane product? Yes, hydrogenation always produces an alkane as the final product. What happens to the number of pi bonds in a molecule after hydrogenation? All pi bonds are broken and replaced with single bonds after hydrogenation. Why don't we need to know the specific metal catalyst for basic hydrogenation reactions? The specific metal catalyst is not required for basic understanding and is covered in more advanced courses. What is the general goal of a hydrogenation reaction? The goal is to convert unsaturated compounds (alkenes or alkynes) into saturated alkanes. How many alkane products are formed from the hydrogenation of an alkyne? Two alkane products are formed, as both pi bonds are broken and replaced with single bonds.
Hydrogenation Reaction quiz
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