Intensive Property A characteristic of matter that remains unchanged regardless of the amount or size of the substance present.

Extensive Property A characteristic of matter that varies depending on the quantity or size of the substance present.

Density A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, unaffected by the sample's size.

Color A visual attribute of a substance that remains consistent regardless of the amount present.

Hardness A measure of a material's resistance to scratching or deformation, independent of sample size.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, constant for a pure material.