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Intensive Property A characteristic of matter that remains unchanged regardless of the amount or size of the substance present. Extensive Property A characteristic of matter that varies depending on the quantity or size of the substance present. Density A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, unaffected by the sample's size. Color A visual attribute of a substance that remains consistent regardless of the amount present. Hardness A measure of a material's resistance to scratching or deformation, independent of sample size. Boiling Point The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, constant for a pure material. Melting Point The temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid, unaffected by the amount present. Freezing Point The temperature at which a liquid becomes a solid, remaining the same for a pure substance. Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, not influenced by the quantity of material. Mass A measure of the amount of matter in a substance, directly proportional to the quantity present. Length A measurement of distance or extent, which increases or decreases with the size of the sample. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance, dependent on the sample's size. Energy A property representing the capacity to do work, with total quantity scaling with the amount of substance. Physical Property A characteristic of matter observable without changing its chemical identity, including both intensive and extensive types.
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties definitions
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