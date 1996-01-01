Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties

Intensive Properties are independent and Extensive Properties are dependent on the size or amount of substance present

Understanding Intensive Properties

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 1

Which of the following is not an example of an intensive property?

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 2

Which of the following is not an example of an extensive property?

Which of the following is an extensive property of a nitrogen molecule?

