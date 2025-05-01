Intermolecular Forces Attractive interactions between molecules that determine the strength of association and influence physical properties.

Physical Properties Measurable characteristics such as boiling point, melting point, surface tension, and viscosity that describe matter.

Boiling Point Temperature where liquid and gas phases are in equilibrium, with vaporization and condensation occurring simultaneously.

Melting Point Temperature at which solid and liquid phases are in equilibrium, marking the transition between solid and liquid states.

Surface Tension Cohesive force at a liquid's surface caused by molecular attractions, allowing phenomena like insects walking on water.

Viscosity Resistance of a substance to flow; higher values indicate slower movement, as seen in substances like honey.