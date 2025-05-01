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Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties definitions

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  • Intermolecular Forces
    Attractive interactions between molecules that determine the strength of association and influence physical properties.
  • Physical Properties
    Measurable characteristics such as boiling point, melting point, surface tension, and viscosity that describe matter.
  • Boiling Point
    Temperature where liquid and gas phases are in equilibrium, with vaporization and condensation occurring simultaneously.
  • Melting Point
    Temperature at which solid and liquid phases are in equilibrium, marking the transition between solid and liquid states.
  • Surface Tension
    Cohesive force at a liquid's surface caused by molecular attractions, allowing phenomena like insects walking on water.
  • Viscosity
    Resistance of a substance to flow; higher values indicate slower movement, as seen in substances like honey.
  • Vapor Pressure
    Pressure exerted by a gas above its liquid in equilibrium; inversely related to the strength of molecular attractions.
  • Equilibrium
    State where two phases coexist with balanced rates of transition, such as liquid-gas or solid-liquid systems.
  • Cohesive Force
    Attraction between like molecules within a substance, contributing to phenomena like surface tension.
  • Condensation
    Process where gas molecules lose energy and transition to the liquid phase, often at the same temperature as vaporization.
  • Vaporization
    Transition of molecules from the liquid phase to the gas phase, occurring at the boiling point.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Strong type of intermolecular attraction, especially significant in water, enhancing surface tension and other properties.
  • Freezing
    Transition from liquid to solid, occurring at the same temperature as melting but in the reverse direction.
  • Temperature
    Measure of thermal energy influencing phase changes, viscosity, and the balance between molecular attractions.