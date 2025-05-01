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Intermolecular Forces Attractive interactions between molecules that determine the strength of association and influence physical properties. Physical Properties Measurable characteristics such as boiling point, melting point, surface tension, and viscosity that describe matter. Boiling Point Temperature where liquid and gas phases are in equilibrium, with vaporization and condensation occurring simultaneously. Melting Point Temperature at which solid and liquid phases are in equilibrium, marking the transition between solid and liquid states. Surface Tension Cohesive force at a liquid's surface caused by molecular attractions, allowing phenomena like insects walking on water. Viscosity Resistance of a substance to flow; higher values indicate slower movement, as seen in substances like honey. Vapor Pressure Pressure exerted by a gas above its liquid in equilibrium; inversely related to the strength of molecular attractions. Equilibrium State where two phases coexist with balanced rates of transition, such as liquid-gas or solid-liquid systems. Cohesive Force Attraction between like molecules within a substance, contributing to phenomena like surface tension. Condensation Process where gas molecules lose energy and transition to the liquid phase, often at the same temperature as vaporization. Vaporization Transition of molecules from the liquid phase to the gas phase, occurring at the boiling point. Hydrogen Bonding Strong type of intermolecular attraction, especially significant in water, enhancing surface tension and other properties. Freezing Transition from liquid to solid, occurring at the same temperature as melting but in the reverse direction. Temperature Measure of thermal energy influencing phase changes, viscosity, and the balance between molecular attractions.
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