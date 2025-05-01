What are intermolecular forces? Intermolecular forces are attractive forces that exist between molecules and influence physical properties.

How do intermolecular forces affect boiling point? Stronger intermolecular forces result in a higher boiling point.

What is boiling point? Boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid and a gas are in equilibrium with each other.

How do intermolecular forces affect melting point? Stronger intermolecular forces lead to a higher melting point.

What is melting point? Melting point is the temperature at which a solid and a liquid are in equilibrium.

How do intermolecular forces affect surface tension? Stronger intermolecular forces increase surface tension.