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What are intermolecular forces? Intermolecular forces are attractive forces that exist between molecules and influence physical properties. How do intermolecular forces affect boiling point? Stronger intermolecular forces result in a higher boiling point. What is boiling point? Boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid and a gas are in equilibrium with each other. How do intermolecular forces affect melting point? Stronger intermolecular forces lead to a higher melting point. What is melting point? Melting point is the temperature at which a solid and a liquid are in equilibrium. How do intermolecular forces affect surface tension? Stronger intermolecular forces increase surface tension. What is surface tension? Surface tension is a measure of the cohesive force at the surface of a liquid. How do intermolecular forces affect viscosity? Substances with stronger intermolecular forces are more viscous. What is viscosity? Viscosity is the resistance of a substance to flow. How does temperature affect viscosity? Increasing temperature decreases viscosity, allowing the substance to flow more easily. What is vapor pressure? Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid. How do intermolecular forces affect vapor pressure? Stronger intermolecular forces result in lower vapor pressure. What is the relationship between intermolecular forces and vapor pressure? They are inversely related; as intermolecular forces increase, vapor pressure decreases. What physical property allows insects to walk on water? Surface tension allows insects to walk on water due to strong cohesive forces at the surface. Give an example of a substance with high viscosity and one with low viscosity. Honey has high viscosity, while water has low viscosity.
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz
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Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
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