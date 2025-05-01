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Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz

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  • What are intermolecular forces?
    Intermolecular forces are attractive forces that exist between molecules and influence physical properties.
  • How do intermolecular forces affect boiling point?
    Stronger intermolecular forces result in a higher boiling point.
  • What is boiling point?
    Boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid and a gas are in equilibrium with each other.
  • How do intermolecular forces affect melting point?
    Stronger intermolecular forces lead to a higher melting point.
  • What is melting point?
    Melting point is the temperature at which a solid and a liquid are in equilibrium.
  • How do intermolecular forces affect surface tension?
    Stronger intermolecular forces increase surface tension.
  • What is surface tension?
    Surface tension is a measure of the cohesive force at the surface of a liquid.
  • How do intermolecular forces affect viscosity?
    Substances with stronger intermolecular forces are more viscous.
  • What is viscosity?
    Viscosity is the resistance of a substance to flow.
  • How does temperature affect viscosity?
    Increasing temperature decreases viscosity, allowing the substance to flow more easily.
  • What is vapor pressure?
    Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid.
  • How do intermolecular forces affect vapor pressure?
    Stronger intermolecular forces result in lower vapor pressure.
  • What is the relationship between intermolecular forces and vapor pressure?
    They are inversely related; as intermolecular forces increase, vapor pressure decreases.
  • What physical property allows insects to walk on water?
    Surface tension allows insects to walk on water due to strong cohesive forces at the surface.
  • Give an example of a substance with high viscosity and one with low viscosity.
    Honey has high viscosity, while water has low viscosity.