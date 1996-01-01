Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Intermolecular forces influence physical properties. We will look at direct and indirect relationships.
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Concept 1
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Example 1
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Concept 2
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Example 2
Which of the following will have the lowest boiling point?
Which molecules would most likely cause a liquid to have the lowest viscosity?
Which of the following should have the highest surface tension at a given temperature?