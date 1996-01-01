Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Gases, Liquids and Solids

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties

Intermolecular forces influence physical properties.  We will look at direct and indirect relationships.

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties

1

concept

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Concept 1

The video is coming soon
2

example

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Example 1

3

concept

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Concept 2

The video is coming soon
4

example

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Example 2

5
Problem

Which of the following will have the lowest boiling point?

6
Problem

Which molecules would most likely cause a liquid to have the lowest viscosity?

7
Problem

Which of the following should have the highest surface tension at a given temperature?

