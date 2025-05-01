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Intro to DNA Replication definitions

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  • Template Strand
    Original DNA sequence serving as a guide for synthesizing a complementary new strand during replication.
  • Daughter Strand
    Newly synthesized DNA sequence formed by copying the template strand during replication.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak attractions between nitrogenous bases that hold the two DNA strands together in the double helix.
  • Semiconservative Model
    Replication mechanism where each new DNA double helix contains one parental and one new strand.
  • Helicase
    Enzyme responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds at the replication fork.
  • Stabilizing Proteins
    Proteins that bind to single-stranded DNA to prevent re-annealing and keep strands separated during replication.
  • Primase
    Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers to provide starting points for DNA synthesis.
  • DNA Polymerase
    Enzyme that adds nucleotides to a growing DNA strand using the template strand as a guide.
  • DNA Ligase
    Enzyme that connects gaps between DNA fragments, forming a continuous strand on the lagging side.
  • Origin of Replication
    Specific DNA sequence where replication begins and helicase initiates strand separation.
  • Replication Fork
    Y-shaped region where the DNA double helix is unwound and new strands are synthesized.
  • Replication Bubble
    Open region of DNA where two replication forks move outward from the origin, allowing bidirectional synthesis.
  • Leading Strand
    Continuously synthesized DNA strand formed in the same direction as the replication fork movement.
  • Lagging Strand
    Discontinuously synthesized DNA strand formed in short segments opposite to the replication fork movement.
  • Okazaki Fragments
    Short DNA segments produced on the lagging strand, each initiated by a separate RNA primer.