Template Strand Original DNA sequence serving as a guide for synthesizing a complementary new strand during replication.

Daughter Strand Newly synthesized DNA sequence formed by copying the template strand during replication.

Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between nitrogenous bases that hold the two DNA strands together in the double helix.

Semiconservative Model Replication mechanism where each new DNA double helix contains one parental and one new strand.

Helicase Enzyme responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds at the replication fork.

Stabilizing Proteins Proteins that bind to single-stranded DNA to prevent re-annealing and keep strands separated during replication.