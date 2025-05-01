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Template Strand Original DNA sequence serving as a guide for synthesizing a complementary new strand during replication. Daughter Strand Newly synthesized DNA sequence formed by copying the template strand during replication. Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between nitrogenous bases that hold the two DNA strands together in the double helix. Semiconservative Model Replication mechanism where each new DNA double helix contains one parental and one new strand. Helicase Enzyme responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds at the replication fork. Stabilizing Proteins Proteins that bind to single-stranded DNA to prevent re-annealing and keep strands separated during replication. Primase Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers to provide starting points for DNA synthesis. DNA Polymerase Enzyme that adds nucleotides to a growing DNA strand using the template strand as a guide. DNA Ligase Enzyme that connects gaps between DNA fragments, forming a continuous strand on the lagging side. Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequence where replication begins and helicase initiates strand separation. Replication Fork Y-shaped region where the DNA double helix is unwound and new strands are synthesized. Replication Bubble Open region of DNA where two replication forks move outward from the origin, allowing bidirectional synthesis. Leading Strand Continuously synthesized DNA strand formed in the same direction as the replication fork movement. Lagging Strand Discontinuously synthesized DNA strand formed in short segments opposite to the replication fork movement. Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments produced on the lagging strand, each initiated by a separate RNA primer.
Intro to DNA Replication definitions
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Intro to DNA Replication
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
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26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
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