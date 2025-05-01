What is the template strand in DNA replication? The template strand is the original or parent DNA strand that is copied during replication to synthesize a new complementary strand.

What does the semi-conservative model of DNA replication state? It states that each new DNA double helix contains one old (template) strand and one newly synthesized (daughter) strand.

Which enzyme unwinds the DNA double helix during replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases.

What is the function of stabilizing proteins in DNA replication? Stabilizing proteins bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA, keeping the strands apart so replication can proceed.

What does primase do during DNA replication? Primase synthesizes short RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.

What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.