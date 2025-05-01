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Intro to DNA Replication quiz

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  • What is the template strand in DNA replication?
    The template strand is the original or parent DNA strand that is copied during replication to synthesize a new complementary strand.
  • What does the semi-conservative model of DNA replication state?
    It states that each new DNA double helix contains one old (template) strand and one newly synthesized (daughter) strand.
  • Which enzyme unwinds the DNA double helix during replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases.
  • What is the function of stabilizing proteins in DNA replication?
    Stabilizing proteins bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA, keeping the strands apart so replication can proceed.
  • What does primase do during DNA replication?
    Primase synthesizes short RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.
  • What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
  • How does DNA ligase contribute to DNA replication?
    DNA ligase joins together fragments of newly synthesized DNA, sealing gaps to create a continuous strand.
  • Where does DNA replication begin on the DNA molecule?
    Replication begins at specific sites called origins of replication, where helicase starts unwinding the DNA.
  • What is a replication fork?
    A replication fork is a Y-shaped region where the DNA is unwound and new strands are being synthesized.
  • How does DNA replication proceed from the origin of replication?
    DNA replication is bidirectional, proceeding in two opposite directions from the origin, forming two replication forks.
  • How is the leading strand synthesized during DNA replication?
    The leading strand is synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement, requiring only one RNA primer.
  • How is the lagging strand synthesized during DNA replication?
    The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of the replication fork, forming short Okazaki fragments, each needing a new RNA primer.
  • What are Okazaki fragments?
    Okazaki fragments are short segments of newly synthesized DNA on the lagging strand, each initiated by an RNA primer.
  • Why are there gaps between Okazaki fragments, and how are they resolved?
    Gaps exist because the lagging strand is synthesized in fragments; DNA ligase later joins these fragments to form a continuous strand.
  • What determines whether a new DNA strand is a leading or lagging strand?
    It depends on the direction of synthesis relative to the replication fork movement: leading is continuous and in the same direction, lagging is discontinuous and opposite.