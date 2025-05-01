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What is the template strand in DNA replication? The template strand is the original or parent DNA strand that is copied during replication to synthesize a new complementary strand. What does the semi-conservative model of DNA replication state? It states that each new DNA double helix contains one old (template) strand and one newly synthesized (daughter) strand. Which enzyme unwinds the DNA double helix during replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between nitrogenous bases. What is the function of stabilizing proteins in DNA replication? Stabilizing proteins bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA, keeping the strands apart so replication can proceed. What does primase do during DNA replication? Primase synthesizes short RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis. What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand. How does DNA ligase contribute to DNA replication? DNA ligase joins together fragments of newly synthesized DNA, sealing gaps to create a continuous strand. Where does DNA replication begin on the DNA molecule? Replication begins at specific sites called origins of replication, where helicase starts unwinding the DNA. What is a replication fork? A replication fork is a Y-shaped region where the DNA is unwound and new strands are being synthesized. How does DNA replication proceed from the origin of replication? DNA replication is bidirectional, proceeding in two opposite directions from the origin, forming two replication forks. How is the leading strand synthesized during DNA replication? The leading strand is synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement, requiring only one RNA primer. How is the lagging strand synthesized during DNA replication? The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of the replication fork, forming short Okazaki fragments, each needing a new RNA primer. What are Okazaki fragments? Okazaki fragments are short segments of newly synthesized DNA on the lagging strand, each initiated by an RNA primer. Why are there gaps between Okazaki fragments, and how are they resolved? Gaps exist because the lagging strand is synthesized in fragments; DNA ligase later joins these fragments to form a continuous strand. What determines whether a new DNA strand is a leading or lagging strand? It depends on the direction of synthesis relative to the replication fork movement: leading is continuous and in the same direction, lagging is discontinuous and opposite.
Intro to DNA Replication quiz
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