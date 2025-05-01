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Intro to Lipids definitions

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  • Lipid
    Hydrocarbon-based biomolecule, hydrophobic and nonpolar, forming a structurally diverse group essential for biological systems.
  • Fatty Acid
    Long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid at one end, serving as a building block for various lipid types.
  • Steroid
    Lipid subgroup characterized by four fused rings, including molecules like cholesterol, bile acids, and steroid hormones.
  • Cholesterol
    Steroid molecule forming part of cell membranes and serving as a precursor for bile acids and steroid hormones.
  • Bile Acid
    Steroid derivative involved in digestion, aiding in the emulsification and absorption of dietary fats.
  • Steroid Hormone
    Signaling molecule derived from steroids, regulating physiological processes such as metabolism and reproduction.
  • Wax
    Ester formed from fatty acids and alcohols, providing protective coatings in plants and animals.
  • Triacylglycerol
    Molecule consisting of glycerol bonded to three fatty acid chains, serving as a major energy storage form.
  • Glycerophospholipid
    Phospholipid containing glycerol, two fatty acids, a phosphate group, and an amino alcohol, crucial for cell membranes.
  • Sphingomyelin
    Phospholipid with a sphingosine base, fatty acid, phosphate group, and amino alcohol, found in nerve cell membranes.
  • Glycolipid
    Lipid with a sphingosine base, fatty acid, and sugar component, important for cell recognition and signaling.
  • Eicosanoid
    Lipid with a long, unsaturated carbon chain and carboxylic acid end, involved in signaling and inflammation.
  • Cell Membrane
    Biological structure composed partly of lipids, regulating nutrient transport and ion passage in cells.
  • Biosignaling
    Process involving lipid molecules to facilitate communication between biomolecules within living systems.
  • Insulation
    Function of certain lipids to help maintain body temperature by reducing heat loss.