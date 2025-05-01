Lipid Hydrocarbon-based biomolecule, hydrophobic and nonpolar, forming a structurally diverse group essential for biological systems.

Fatty Acid Long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid at one end, serving as a building block for various lipid types.

Steroid Lipid subgroup characterized by four fused rings, including molecules like cholesterol, bile acids, and steroid hormones.

Cholesterol Steroid molecule forming part of cell membranes and serving as a precursor for bile acids and steroid hormones.

Bile Acid Steroid derivative involved in digestion, aiding in the emulsification and absorption of dietary fats.

Steroid Hormone Signaling molecule derived from steroids, regulating physiological processes such as metabolism and reproduction.