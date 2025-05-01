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Lipid Hydrocarbon-based biomolecule, hydrophobic and nonpolar, forming a structurally diverse group essential for biological systems. Fatty Acid Long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid at one end, serving as a building block for various lipid types. Steroid Lipid subgroup characterized by four fused rings, including molecules like cholesterol, bile acids, and steroid hormones. Cholesterol Steroid molecule forming part of cell membranes and serving as a precursor for bile acids and steroid hormones. Bile Acid Steroid derivative involved in digestion, aiding in the emulsification and absorption of dietary fats. Steroid Hormone Signaling molecule derived from steroids, regulating physiological processes such as metabolism and reproduction. Wax Ester formed from fatty acids and alcohols, providing protective coatings in plants and animals. Triacylglycerol Molecule consisting of glycerol bonded to three fatty acid chains, serving as a major energy storage form. Glycerophospholipid Phospholipid containing glycerol, two fatty acids, a phosphate group, and an amino alcohol, crucial for cell membranes. Sphingomyelin Phospholipid with a sphingosine base, fatty acid, phosphate group, and amino alcohol, found in nerve cell membranes. Glycolipid Lipid with a sphingosine base, fatty acid, and sugar component, important for cell recognition and signaling. Eicosanoid Lipid with a long, unsaturated carbon chain and carboxylic acid end, involved in signaling and inflammation. Cell Membrane Biological structure composed partly of lipids, regulating nutrient transport and ion passage in cells. Biosignaling Process involving lipid molecules to facilitate communication between biomolecules within living systems. Insulation Function of certain lipids to help maintain body temperature by reducing heat loss.
Intro to Lipids definitions
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