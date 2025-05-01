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Intro to Lipids quiz

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  • What is the origin of the word 'lipid'?
    The word 'lipid' is derived from the Greek word 'lipo,' which means fat.
  • What is the main chemical characteristic of lipids?
    Lipids are hydrophobic and nonpolar, making them insoluble in water.
  • How are lipids structurally categorized?
    Lipids are categorized based on the presence or absence of fatty acids.
  • What are the main subgroups of steroids?
    Steroids are divided into cholesterol, bile acids, and steroid hormones.
  • What is the basic structure of a fatty acid?
    A fatty acid is a long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid at one end.
  • What are waxes composed of?
    Waxes are esters formed from an alcohol and a fatty acid.
  • What is a triacylglycerol?
    A triacylglycerol is a glycerol molecule with three fatty acid chains attached.
  • What do glycerophospholipids and sphingomyelins have in common?
    Both contain a phosphate group and an amino alcohol.
  • What is the base structure of glycolipids?
    Glycolipids have a sphingosine base, a fatty acid, and a sugar component.
  • What distinguishes eicosanoids from other lipids?
    Eicosanoids have long carbon chains with unsaturated bonds and a carboxylic acid end.
  • What is one primary function of lipids related to energy?
    Lipids serve as a source of energy and are used for energy storage.
  • How do lipids contribute to insulation?
    Lipids provide insulation and protection, helping to keep organisms warm.
  • What role do lipids play in biosignaling?
    Lipids are involved in biosignaling, allowing communication between biomolecules.
  • How are lipids involved in cell membranes?
    Lipids form integral parts of cell membranes, aiding in nutrient transport and ion passage.
  • What is the main difference between glycerophospholipids and sphingomyelins?
    Glycerophospholipids have a glycerol backbone and an additional fatty acid, while sphingomyelins have a sphingosine base.