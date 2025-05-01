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What is the origin of the word 'lipid'? The word 'lipid' is derived from the Greek word 'lipo,' which means fat. What is the main chemical characteristic of lipids? Lipids are hydrophobic and nonpolar, making them insoluble in water. How are lipids structurally categorized? Lipids are categorized based on the presence or absence of fatty acids. What are the main subgroups of steroids? Steroids are divided into cholesterol, bile acids, and steroid hormones. What is the basic structure of a fatty acid? A fatty acid is a long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid at one end. What are waxes composed of? Waxes are esters formed from an alcohol and a fatty acid. What is a triacylglycerol? A triacylglycerol is a glycerol molecule with three fatty acid chains attached. What do glycerophospholipids and sphingomyelins have in common? Both contain a phosphate group and an amino alcohol. What is the base structure of glycolipids? Glycolipids have a sphingosine base, a fatty acid, and a sugar component. What distinguishes eicosanoids from other lipids? Eicosanoids have long carbon chains with unsaturated bonds and a carboxylic acid end. What is one primary function of lipids related to energy? Lipids serve as a source of energy and are used for energy storage. How do lipids contribute to insulation? Lipids provide insulation and protection, helping to keep organisms warm. What role do lipids play in biosignaling? Lipids are involved in biosignaling, allowing communication between biomolecules. How are lipids involved in cell membranes? Lipids form integral parts of cell membranes, aiding in nutrient transport and ion passage. What is the main difference between glycerophospholipids and sphingomyelins? Glycerophospholipids have a glycerol backbone and an additional fatty acid, while sphingomyelins have a sphingosine base.
Intro to Lipids quiz
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