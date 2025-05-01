What is the origin of the word 'lipid'? The word 'lipid' is derived from the Greek word 'lipo,' which means fat.

What is the main chemical characteristic of lipids? Lipids are hydrophobic and nonpolar, making them insoluble in water.

How are lipids structurally categorized? Lipids are categorized based on the presence or absence of fatty acids.

What are the main subgroups of steroids? Steroids are divided into cholesterol, bile acids, and steroid hormones.

What is the basic structure of a fatty acid? A fatty acid is a long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid at one end.

What are waxes composed of? Waxes are esters formed from an alcohol and a fatty acid.