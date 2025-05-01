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Metabolism Sum of all biochemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes. Catabolism Process involving breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, resulting in the release of energy. Anabolism Process where smaller molecules are combined to form larger ones, requiring an input of energy. Metabolic Pathway Sequence of interconnected biochemical reactions, which can be linear or cyclic, facilitating metabolic processes. Digestion Initial stage where proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids are broken down into amino acids, monosaccharides, and fatty acids. Amino Acids Building blocks produced from protein breakdown during the first stage of food catabolism. Monosaccharides Simple sugars resulting from carbohydrate breakdown in the digestive process. Fatty Acids Molecules generated from lipid breakdown, serving as substrates for further metabolic processing. Acetyl CoA Central molecule formed after digestion, entering the citric acid cycle for further energy extraction. Citric Acid Cycle Cyclic series of reactions where Acetyl CoA is oxidized, producing electron carriers and carbon dioxide. Electron Transport Chain Series of protein complexes transferring electrons to generate a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. Oxidative Phosphorylation Process coupling electron transport to ATP production, utilizing oxygen as the final electron acceptor. ATP Primary energy currency produced during catabolic reactions, especially in the final stages of metabolism. Common Metabolic Pathway Shared sequence of reactions in stages 3 and 4, identical for all food types after initial breakdown. Aerobic Respiration Predominant energy-producing pathway in the presence of oxygen, involving all four stages of food catabolism.
Intro to Metabolism definitions
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