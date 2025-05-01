Metabolism Sum of all biochemical reactions within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes.

Catabolism Process involving breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, resulting in the release of energy.

Anabolism Process where smaller molecules are combined to form larger ones, requiring an input of energy.

Metabolic Pathway Sequence of interconnected biochemical reactions, which can be linear or cyclic, facilitating metabolic processes.

Digestion Initial stage where proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids are broken down into amino acids, monosaccharides, and fatty acids.

Amino Acids Building blocks produced from protein breakdown during the first stage of food catabolism.