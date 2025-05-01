What is metabolism in biological terms? Metabolism refers to all biochemical reactions that take place within an organism.

What is the main difference between catabolism and anabolism? Catabolism breaks down molecules to release energy, while anabolism uses energy to build larger molecules from smaller ones.

What type of metabolic pathway breaks down molecules and releases energy? Catabolic pathways break down molecules and release energy.

What type of metabolic pathway builds larger molecules and requires energy? Anabolic pathways build larger molecules from smaller ones and require energy input.

What is a metabolic pathway? A metabolic pathway is a sequence of interconnected biochemical reactions in an organism.

What are the two main types of metabolic pathways? Metabolic pathways can be linear or cyclic.