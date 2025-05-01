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What is metabolism in biological terms? Metabolism refers to all biochemical reactions that take place within an organism. What is the main difference between catabolism and anabolism? Catabolism breaks down molecules to release energy, while anabolism uses energy to build larger molecules from smaller ones. What type of metabolic pathway breaks down molecules and releases energy? Catabolic pathways break down molecules and release energy. What type of metabolic pathway builds larger molecules and requires energy? Anabolic pathways build larger molecules from smaller ones and require energy input. What is a metabolic pathway? A metabolic pathway is a sequence of interconnected biochemical reactions in an organism. What are the two main types of metabolic pathways? Metabolic pathways can be linear or cyclic. How many stages are involved in the catabolism of food? There are four stages involved in the catabolism of food. What happens during Stage 1 of food catabolism? Stage 1 is digestion, where proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids are broken down into amino acids, monosaccharides, and fatty acids. What is formed during Stage 2 of catabolism? Acetyl CoA is formed during Stage 2 of catabolism. Which stages of catabolism are considered the common metabolic pathway? Stages 3 and 4 are considered the common metabolic pathway. Why are Stages 3 and 4 called the common metabolic pathway? Because they are identical for the catabolism of all food types, regardless of the original molecule. What occurs during Stage 3 of catabolism? Stage 3 is the citric acid cycle, where electron carriers like NADH and FADH2, ATP, and CO2 are produced. What is the main process in Stage 4 of catabolism? Stage 4 involves the electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation, leading to ATP production. Why do Stages 1 and 2 of catabolism differ for different food types? Because different enzymes and pathways are needed to break down proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids into their basic units. What is the predominant energy production pathway in the body called? The predominant energy production pathway is aerobic respiration, which requires oxygen.
Intro to Metabolism quiz
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