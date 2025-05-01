Translation Process where ribosomes use mRNA as a template to assemble amino acids into proteins with the help of tRNA and enzymes.

Ribosome Molecular machine composed of proteins and RNA that facilitates the decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.

mRNA Single-stranded nucleic acid carrying genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

tRNA Adapter molecule with an anticodon and acceptor stem, responsible for delivering specific amino acids to the ribosome.

Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, linked together during translation to form polypeptides.

Anticodon Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with a complementary codon on mRNA during translation.