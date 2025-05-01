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Introduction to Translation definitions

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  • Translation
    Process where ribosomes use mRNA as a template to assemble amino acids into proteins with the help of tRNA and enzymes.
  • Ribosome
    Molecular machine composed of proteins and RNA that facilitates the decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.
  • mRNA
    Single-stranded nucleic acid carrying genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
  • tRNA
    Adapter molecule with an anticodon and acceptor stem, responsible for delivering specific amino acids to the ribosome.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, linked together during translation to form polypeptides.
  • Anticodon
    Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with a complementary codon on mRNA during translation.
  • Acceptor Stem
    3' end region of tRNA where an amino acid is covalently attached during activation.
  • Ester Bond
    Covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of an amino acid and the hydroxyl group at the 3' end of tRNA.
  • Aminoacyl tRNA Synthetase
    Enzyme that catalyzes the attachment of a specific amino acid to its corresponding tRNA, ensuring translation accuracy.
  • Protein Synthesis
    Cellular process of assembling amino acids into polypeptides based on the sequence encoded in mRNA.
  • C Terminus
    Carboxyl end of an amino acid or polypeptide, involved in forming an ester bond with tRNA during activation.
  • 3' End
    Terminal region of tRNA containing a free hydroxyl group, serving as the attachment site for amino acids.
  • Cloverleaf Structure
    Characteristic secondary shape of tRNA, featuring loops and stems, crucial for its function in translation.
  • Activation
    Preparatory step where an amino acid is enzymatically linked to tRNA, enabling its participation in translation.