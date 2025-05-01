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Translation Process where ribosomes use mRNA as a template to assemble amino acids into proteins with the help of tRNA and enzymes. Ribosome Molecular machine composed of proteins and RNA that facilitates the decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain. mRNA Single-stranded nucleic acid carrying genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis. tRNA Adapter molecule with an anticodon and acceptor stem, responsible for delivering specific amino acids to the ribosome. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, linked together during translation to form polypeptides. Anticodon Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with a complementary codon on mRNA during translation. Acceptor Stem 3' end region of tRNA where an amino acid is covalently attached during activation. Ester Bond Covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of an amino acid and the hydroxyl group at the 3' end of tRNA. Aminoacyl tRNA Synthetase Enzyme that catalyzes the attachment of a specific amino acid to its corresponding tRNA, ensuring translation accuracy. Protein Synthesis Cellular process of assembling amino acids into polypeptides based on the sequence encoded in mRNA. C Terminus Carboxyl end of an amino acid or polypeptide, involved in forming an ester bond with tRNA during activation. 3' End Terminal region of tRNA containing a free hydroxyl group, serving as the attachment site for amino acids. Cloverleaf Structure Characteristic secondary shape of tRNA, featuring loops and stems, crucial for its function in translation. Activation Preparatory step where an amino acid is enzymatically linked to tRNA, enabling its participation in translation.
Introduction to Translation definitions
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Introduction to Translation
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