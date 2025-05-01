What is the main function of translation in cells? Translation converts mRNA into protein using ribosomes, tRNA, amino acids, and enzymes.

Which molecules are required for translation to occur? Translation requires tRNA, amino acids, ribosomes, and enzymes.

What role does tRNA play during translation? tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

Where is the amino acid attached on a tRNA molecule? The amino acid is attached to the acceptor stem at the 3' end of tRNA.

What is the structure of tRNA commonly described as? tRNA is often described as having a cloverleaf structure.

What must happen to tRNA before it participates in translation? tRNA must be activated by attaching an amino acid to its 3' end.