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What is the main function of translation in cells? Translation converts mRNA into protein using ribosomes, tRNA, amino acids, and enzymes. Which molecules are required for translation to occur? Translation requires tRNA, amino acids, ribosomes, and enzymes. What role does tRNA play during translation? tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome for protein synthesis. Where is the amino acid attached on a tRNA molecule? The amino acid is attached to the acceptor stem at the 3' end of tRNA. What is the structure of tRNA commonly described as? tRNA is often described as having a cloverleaf structure. What must happen to tRNA before it participates in translation? tRNA must be activated by attaching an amino acid to its 3' end. What type of bond forms between the amino acid and tRNA during activation? An ester bond forms between the C-terminus of the amino acid and the hydroxyl group at the 3' end of tRNA. Which enzyme catalyzes the attachment of an amino acid to tRNA? Aminoacyl tRNA synthetase catalyzes the formation of the ester bond. How is the enzyme that activates tRNA named generically? The generic name is aminoacyl tRNA synthetase. How does the enzyme name change for a specific amino acid? The enzyme name uses the amino acid root with 'yl' (e.g., alanyl tRNA synthetase for alanine). What is the function of the anticodon region of tRNA? The anticodon region pairs with the corresponding codon on mRNA during translation. What is the significance of the 3' end of tRNA? The 3' end is where the amino acid is attached during tRNA activation. What is the product called when a specific amino acid is attached to tRNA? It is called, for example, alanyl tRNA when alanine is attached. How many different aminoacyl tRNA synthetases exist? There are 20 different synthetases, one for each amino acid. Why is tRNA activation important for protein synthesis? Activation ensures that tRNA carries the correct amino acid for incorporation into the growing protein chain.
Introduction to Translation quiz
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