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Salt Ionic compound formed as a product of acid-base neutralization, consisting of a cation and an anion. Cation Positively charged ion in a salt, often determining the acidic or neutral nature of the compound. Anion Negatively charged ion in a salt, whose properties influence whether the salt is basic or neutral. Transition Metal Element found in the central block of the periodic table, forming cations that can be acidic if charge is +2 or higher. Main Group Metal Element from groups 1A to 4A, forming cations that are acidic only if charge is +3 or higher. Positive Amine Nitrogen-containing ion with a positive charge, always contributing acidity to a salt. Neutralization Reaction between an acid and a base producing water and an ionic compound. Oxyacid Acid containing hydrogen, oxygen, and another element; strength depends on the oxygen-to-hydrogen ratio. Binary Acid Acid composed of hydrogen and one other nonmetal element, lacking oxygen. Conjugate Base Species formed when an acid donates a proton, its strength relates inversely to the acid's strength. Group 1A Metal Element from the first column of the periodic table, always forming neutral cations in salts. Group 2A Metal Element from the second column of the periodic table, always forming neutral cations in salts. Polyatomic Ion Charged species composed of multiple atoms, often found as anions in salts. Solubility Rule Guideline predicting whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water, affecting salt dissociation. Charge Threshold Minimum positive charge required on a metal cation for the salt to exhibit acidic properties.
Ionic Salts (Simplified) definitions
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