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Ionic Salts (Simplified) definitions

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  • Salt
    Ionic compound formed as a product of acid-base neutralization, consisting of a cation and an anion.
  • Cation
    Positively charged ion in a salt, often determining the acidic or neutral nature of the compound.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged ion in a salt, whose properties influence whether the salt is basic or neutral.
  • Transition Metal
    Element found in the central block of the periodic table, forming cations that can be acidic if charge is +2 or higher.
  • Main Group Metal
    Element from groups 1A to 4A, forming cations that are acidic only if charge is +3 or higher.
  • Positive Amine
    Nitrogen-containing ion with a positive charge, always contributing acidity to a salt.
  • Neutralization
    Reaction between an acid and a base producing water and an ionic compound.
  • Oxyacid
    Acid containing hydrogen, oxygen, and another element; strength depends on the oxygen-to-hydrogen ratio.
  • Binary Acid
    Acid composed of hydrogen and one other nonmetal element, lacking oxygen.
  • Conjugate Base
    Species formed when an acid donates a proton, its strength relates inversely to the acid's strength.
  • Group 1A Metal
    Element from the first column of the periodic table, always forming neutral cations in salts.
  • Group 2A Metal
    Element from the second column of the periodic table, always forming neutral cations in salts.
  • Polyatomic Ion
    Charged species composed of multiple atoms, often found as anions in salts.
  • Solubility Rule
    Guideline predicting whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water, affecting salt dissociation.
  • Charge Threshold
    Minimum positive charge required on a metal cation for the salt to exhibit acidic properties.