Salt Ionic compound formed as a product of acid-base neutralization, consisting of a cation and an anion.

Cation Positively charged ion in a salt, often determining the acidic or neutral nature of the compound.

Anion Negatively charged ion in a salt, whose properties influence whether the salt is basic or neutral.

Transition Metal Element found in the central block of the periodic table, forming cations that can be acidic if charge is +2 or higher.

Main Group Metal Element from groups 1A to 4A, forming cations that are acidic only if charge is +3 or higher.

Positive Amine Nitrogen-containing ion with a positive charge, always contributing acidity to a salt.