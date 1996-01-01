Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Acids and Bases

Ionic Salts (Simplified)

When an acid and base undergo a neutralization reaction they form ions, which can create acidic, basic or neutral solutions.

Cations (positive ions) can create either acidic or neutral solutions.

Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 1

If the transition metal within an ionic compound has a charge of +2 or higher then it creates an acidic solution. If it’s less than +2 then it creates a neutral solution and is classified as a non-significant ion.

Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 2

If the main group metal within an ionic compound has a charge of +3 or higher then it creates an acidic solution. If it’s less than +3 then it creates a neutral solution and is classified as a non-significant ion.

Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 3

Amines are compounds with only nitrogen or hydrogen (i,e. NH3) or with carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen (i,e. CH3NH2). Positive amines within compounds create acidic solutions.

Anions (negative ions) can create either basic or neutral solutions.

Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 4

To determine if an anion is basic or neutral you must add an H+ to it. If adding an H+ creates a weak acid then your negative ion is basic, but if adding an H+ creates a strong acid then your negative ion is neutral.

Ionic Salts (Simplified) Example 1

Ionic Salts (Simplified) Example 2

Problem

Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.

a) LiC2H3O2   b) C6H5NH3Br

Problem

Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.

a) Co(HSO4)2           b) Sr(HSO3)2

