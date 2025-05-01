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Isomer Molecule sharing a molecular formula with others but differing in atom connectivity or spatial arrangement. Molecular Formula Representation showing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule, without indicating arrangement. Connectivity Order in which atoms are linked together within a molecule, determining its structure. Structural Isomer Compound with identical molecular formula as another but distinct atom-to-atom connections. Constitutional Isomer Alternative term for a molecule with the same molecular formula but different atom connectivity. Stereoisomer Compound with identical molecular formula and connectivity as another but differing in three-dimensional arrangement. Geometric Isomer Molecule differing from another in spatial arrangement around a double bond, often described as cis or trans. Optical Isomer Non-superimposable mirror image molecule, distinguishable by its inability to align perfectly with its counterpart. Cis Isomer Form where similar groups are positioned on the same side of a double bond within a molecule. Trans Isomer Form where similar groups are positioned on opposite sides of a double bond within a molecule. Spatial Orientation Three-dimensional positioning of atoms or groups within a molecule, affecting its isomeric form. Double Bond Chemical feature involving two shared pairs of electrons between atoms, restricting rotation and enabling geometric isomerism. Mirror Image Arrangement where a molecule appears as a reflection of another, often used to identify optical isomers. Non-superimposable Characteristic where two objects cannot be perfectly aligned, even when overlaid, as seen in optical isomers.
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Isomers
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 1 of 2
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
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