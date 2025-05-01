Skip to main content
Back

Isomers definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Isomer
    Molecule sharing a molecular formula with others but differing in atom connectivity or spatial arrangement.
  • Molecular Formula
    Representation showing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule, without indicating arrangement.
  • Connectivity
    Order in which atoms are linked together within a molecule, determining its structure.
  • Structural Isomer
    Compound with identical molecular formula as another but distinct atom-to-atom connections.
  • Constitutional Isomer
    Alternative term for a molecule with the same molecular formula but different atom connectivity.
  • Stereoisomer
    Compound with identical molecular formula and connectivity as another but differing in three-dimensional arrangement.
  • Geometric Isomer
    Molecule differing from another in spatial arrangement around a double bond, often described as cis or trans.
  • Optical Isomer
    Non-superimposable mirror image molecule, distinguishable by its inability to align perfectly with its counterpart.
  • Cis Isomer
    Form where similar groups are positioned on the same side of a double bond within a molecule.
  • Trans Isomer
    Form where similar groups are positioned on opposite sides of a double bond within a molecule.
  • Spatial Orientation
    Three-dimensional positioning of atoms or groups within a molecule, affecting its isomeric form.
  • Double Bond
    Chemical feature involving two shared pairs of electrons between atoms, restricting rotation and enabling geometric isomerism.
  • Mirror Image
    Arrangement where a molecule appears as a reflection of another, often used to identify optical isomers.
  • Non-superimposable
    Characteristic where two objects cannot be perfectly aligned, even when overlaid, as seen in optical isomers.