Isomer Molecule sharing a molecular formula with others but differing in atom connectivity or spatial arrangement.

Molecular Formula Representation showing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule, without indicating arrangement.

Connectivity Order in which atoms are linked together within a molecule, determining its structure.

Structural Isomer Compound with identical molecular formula as another but distinct atom-to-atom connections.

Constitutional Isomer Alternative term for a molecule with the same molecular formula but different atom connectivity.

Stereoisomer Compound with identical molecular formula and connectivity as another but differing in three-dimensional arrangement.