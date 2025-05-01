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Ideal Gas A theoretical substance imagined to behave independently, unaffected by other gases, and used to model real gas behavior. Kinetic Molecular Theory A framework using real gas data to predict the properties and behavior of an imaginary, perfectly behaving gas. Postulate 1 A principle stating that the size of each particle is so small compared to the container that its volume is negligible. Postulate 2 A principle describing how increased temperature leads to higher velocities for gas molecules. Postulate 3 A principle stating that collisions between particles and container walls are perfectly elastic, with no energy loss. Elastic Collision An interaction where particles bounce off each other or walls without any attractive or repulsive forces or energy loss. Root Mean Square Speed A statistical measure representing the average velocity of gas molecules at a given temperature. Gas Molecule A tiny particle that moves rapidly and randomly, occupying a negligible fraction of the container's volume. Container Volume The total space available for gas particles, vastly larger than the combined size of all particles inside. Temperature A physical quantity that directly influences the average speed and kinetic energy of gas particles. Velocity The speed and direction at which a gas particle moves, increasing with higher temperature. Attractive Forces Interactions that would cause particles to stick together, assumed absent in the ideal gas model. Repulsive Forces Interactions that would push particles apart, considered nonexistent in the context of ideal gases. Stoichiometry The calculation of quantitative relationships in chemical reactions, often involving gas laws. Imaginary Gas A conceptual substance used for theoretical modeling, not found in reality but useful for predictions.
Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions
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