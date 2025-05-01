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Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions

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  • Ideal Gas
    A theoretical substance imagined to behave independently, unaffected by other gases, and used to model real gas behavior.
  • Kinetic Molecular Theory
    A framework using real gas data to predict the properties and behavior of an imaginary, perfectly behaving gas.
  • Postulate 1
    A principle stating that the size of each particle is so small compared to the container that its volume is negligible.
  • Postulate 2
    A principle describing how increased temperature leads to higher velocities for gas molecules.
  • Postulate 3
    A principle stating that collisions between particles and container walls are perfectly elastic, with no energy loss.
  • Elastic Collision
    An interaction where particles bounce off each other or walls without any attractive or repulsive forces or energy loss.
  • Root Mean Square Speed
    A statistical measure representing the average velocity of gas molecules at a given temperature.
  • Gas Molecule
    A tiny particle that moves rapidly and randomly, occupying a negligible fraction of the container's volume.
  • Container Volume
    The total space available for gas particles, vastly larger than the combined size of all particles inside.
  • Temperature
    A physical quantity that directly influences the average speed and kinetic energy of gas particles.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction at which a gas particle moves, increasing with higher temperature.
  • Attractive Forces
    Interactions that would cause particles to stick together, assumed absent in the ideal gas model.
  • Repulsive Forces
    Interactions that would push particles apart, considered nonexistent in the context of ideal gases.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of quantitative relationships in chemical reactions, often involving gas laws.
  • Imaginary Gas
    A conceptual substance used for theoretical modeling, not found in reality but useful for predictions.