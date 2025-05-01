Ideal Gas A theoretical substance imagined to behave independently, unaffected by other gases, and used to model real gas behavior.

Kinetic Molecular Theory A framework using real gas data to predict the properties and behavior of an imaginary, perfectly behaving gas.

Postulate 1 A principle stating that the size of each particle is so small compared to the container that its volume is negligible.

Postulate 2 A principle describing how increased temperature leads to higher velocities for gas molecules.

Postulate 3 A principle stating that collisions between particles and container walls are perfectly elastic, with no energy loss.

Elastic Collision An interaction where particles bounce off each other or walls without any attractive or repulsive forces or energy loss.