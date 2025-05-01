What is an ideal gas according to kinetic molecular theory? An ideal gas is an imaginary gas that behaves as if it is alone and is not influenced by other gases around it.

How does the kinetic molecular theory use real gases? It uses data from real gases to predict how ideal gases would behave if they existed.

What does the first postulate of kinetic molecular theory state about gas particle volume? It states that the volume of gas particles is negligible compared to the container's volume, representing less than 0.01% of the total volume.

Why is the volume of individual gas particles considered negligible? Because each gas particle is so small that its volume is not important compared to the total volume of the container.

What does the second postulate of kinetic molecular theory relate to? It relates to temperature, stating that as temperature increases, the velocity of gas molecules also increases.

How does temperature affect the velocity of gas molecules? As temperature increases, the root mean square speed and velocity of gas molecules increase.