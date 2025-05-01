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Law of Conservation of Mass Principle stating that during a chemical reaction, the total amount of matter remains unchanged, only altering its form. Antoine Lavoisier French chemist from 1789 recognized for establishing the foundational principle that matter is neither created nor destroyed. Chemical Reaction Process where substances interact to form new substances, with total mass remaining constant throughout. Reactant Substance present before a chemical change, which undergoes transformation during the process. Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical change, having the same total mass as the original materials. Stoichiometry Area of chemistry focused on calculating quantities of substances involved in chemical changes, relying on mass conservation. Solution Chemistry Branch of chemistry dealing with substances dissolved in liquids, where mass relationships are governed by conservation principles. Hydrogen Lightest element, often used as a reactant in reactions demonstrating mass conservation, such as water formation. Oxygen Element that combines with others, like hydrogen, to form compounds while maintaining total mass. Water Compound formed from hydrogen and oxygen, exemplifying the unchanged total mass after a chemical reaction. Mass Measure of the amount of matter in a substance, remaining constant before and after chemical changes. Compound Substance composed of two or more elements chemically bonded, participating in reactions without loss of total matter.
Law of Conservation of Mass definitions
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Law of Conservation of Mass
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