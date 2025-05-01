Law of Conservation of Mass Principle stating that during a chemical reaction, the total amount of matter remains unchanged, only altering its form.

Antoine Lavoisier French chemist from 1789 recognized for establishing the foundational principle that matter is neither created nor destroyed.

Chemical Reaction Process where substances interact to form new substances, with total mass remaining constant throughout.

Reactant Substance present before a chemical change, which undergoes transformation during the process.

Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical change, having the same total mass as the original materials.

Stoichiometry Area of chemistry focused on calculating quantities of substances involved in chemical changes, relying on mass conservation.