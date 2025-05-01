Who is credited with originating the law of conservation of mass? Antoine Levasseur, a French chemist, is credited with originating the law in 1789.

What does the law of conservation of mass state about matter in a chemical reaction? It states that matter is neither created nor destroyed, but only changes form during a chemical reaction.

In a chemical reaction, what are the substances present before the reaction called? They are called reactants.

What are the substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction called? They are called products.

If you start with 100 grams of reactants, how much product should you have after the reaction according to the law of conservation of mass? You should have 100 grams of product, as mass is conserved.

How does the law of conservation of mass relate to the total mass of reactants and products? The total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products in a chemical reaction.