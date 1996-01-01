Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
"In a chemical reaction, no matter is created or destroyed, but instead changes form."
Law of Conservation of Mass
According to Lavoisier, all reactants are completely converted into products.
Law of Conservation of Mass Example 1
Following the Law of Conservation of Mass, predict the minimum amount of nitrogen that will react with 50.0 grams of hydrogen to produce 92.5 grams of ammonia.
Nitrogen + Hydrogen → Ammonia
Predict the amount of oxygen gas that will remain after the reaction of 112.6 grams of calcium with 24.0 grams of oxygen.