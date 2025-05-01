What is the main purpose of membrane transport in cells? Membrane transport allows cells to exchange essential substances and expel waste products with the extracellular fluid.

What are the two broad categories of membrane transport mechanisms? The two categories are passive transport and active transport.

How does passive transport differ from active transport? Passive transport does not require energy and moves substances down the concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy and moves substances against the concentration gradient.

What is a concentration gradient? A concentration gradient is the difference in concentration of a substance over a distance.

What are the two types of passive transport? The two types are simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion.

Which molecules typically move across the membrane by simple diffusion? Small, non-polar molecules and water, such as oxygen, CO2, and steroids, move by simple diffusion.