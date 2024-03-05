23. Lipids
Membrane Transport
Membrane Transport
1
Membrane Transport Concept 1
2
Membrane Transport Example 1
3
During respiration, oxygen gas diffuses into cells spontaneously. Which type of transport is this?
A
Active transport
B
Passive transport
C
Both
D
None of the above
4
Membrane Transport Concept 2
5
Membrane Transport Example 2
6
How would you expect an H+ ion to move out of the cell if [H+] inside the cell is lower than extracellular fluid?
A
Simple diffusion
B
Facilitated diffusion
C
Active transport
D
None of these
7
In oxidative phosphorylation, H+ ions from the intermembrane space of mitochondria to the mitochondrial matrix, which type of membrane transport is this?
A
Simple diffusion
B
Facilitated diffusion
C
Active transport
D
None of these
