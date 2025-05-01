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Mutarotation Interconversion between two cyclic forms of a sugar via ring opening and closing in aqueous solution. Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule that can exist in both cyclic and open chain forms in water. D-Glucose A common monosaccharide that displays equilibrium between alpha, beta, and open chain forms in solution. Alpha Form Cyclic structure of a sugar where the anomeric hydroxyl group is positioned opposite to the CH2OH group. Beta Form Cyclic structure of a sugar where the anomeric hydroxyl group is on the same side as the CH2OH group. Open Chain Form Linear structure of a sugar featuring an aldehyde group at carbon one, less stable than cyclic forms. Aqueous Solution Water-based environment where sugars can shift between cyclic and open chain structures. Hemiacetal Carbon Carbon atom in a sugar ring formed by reaction between an aldehyde group and a hydroxyl group. Anomeric Carbon Carbon atom in a sugar ring that determines the alpha or beta configuration after ring closure. Equilibrium State where different forms of a sugar coexist in fixed proportions in solution. Aldehyde Group Functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, present in open chain sugars. Ring Opening Process where a cyclic sugar structure converts to its linear form, exposing the aldehyde group. Ring Closing Process where a linear sugar structure forms a ring, creating a new chiral center at the anomeric carbon. Stability Relative tendency of a sugar form to persist in solution, with beta being most and open chain least.
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