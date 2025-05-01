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Mutarotation definitions

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  • Mutarotation
    Interconversion between two cyclic forms of a sugar via ring opening and closing in aqueous solution.
  • Monosaccharide
    Simple sugar molecule that can exist in both cyclic and open chain forms in water.
  • D-Glucose
    A common monosaccharide that displays equilibrium between alpha, beta, and open chain forms in solution.
  • Alpha Form
    Cyclic structure of a sugar where the anomeric hydroxyl group is positioned opposite to the CH2OH group.
  • Beta Form
    Cyclic structure of a sugar where the anomeric hydroxyl group is on the same side as the CH2OH group.
  • Open Chain Form
    Linear structure of a sugar featuring an aldehyde group at carbon one, less stable than cyclic forms.
  • Aqueous Solution
    Water-based environment where sugars can shift between cyclic and open chain structures.
  • Hemiacetal Carbon
    Carbon atom in a sugar ring formed by reaction between an aldehyde group and a hydroxyl group.
  • Anomeric Carbon
    Carbon atom in a sugar ring that determines the alpha or beta configuration after ring closure.
  • Equilibrium
    State where different forms of a sugar coexist in fixed proportions in solution.
  • Aldehyde Group
    Functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, present in open chain sugars.
  • Ring Opening
    Process where a cyclic sugar structure converts to its linear form, exposing the aldehyde group.
  • Ring Closing
    Process where a linear sugar structure forms a ring, creating a new chiral center at the anomeric carbon.
  • Stability
    Relative tendency of a sugar form to persist in solution, with beta being most and open chain least.