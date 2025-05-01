Mutarotation Interconversion between two cyclic forms of a sugar via ring opening and closing in aqueous solution.

Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule that can exist in both cyclic and open chain forms in water.

D-Glucose A common monosaccharide that displays equilibrium between alpha, beta, and open chain forms in solution.

Alpha Form Cyclic structure of a sugar where the anomeric hydroxyl group is positioned opposite to the CH2OH group.

Beta Form Cyclic structure of a sugar where the anomeric hydroxyl group is on the same side as the CH2OH group.

Open Chain Form Linear structure of a sugar featuring an aldehyde group at carbon one, less stable than cyclic forms.