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Parent Chain Longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the main framework for naming organic compounds. Substituent Alkyl group or other group attached to the main carbon chain, altering the compound's name and structure. Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom, often found as a branch. Location Numerical position on the parent chain indicating where a substituent is attached. Naming Format Standardized sequence combining substituent location, substituent name, and parent chain name. Organic Compound Molecule containing carbon atoms, often forming the basis of living matter and synthetic chemicals. Branch Side chain or group extending from the main carbon chain, typically an alkyl group. Process Stepwise method followed to systematically assign names to organic molecules. Name Systematic label assigned to an organic molecule based on its structure and substituents. Step Individual action or stage in the sequence for determining the correct name of a compound. Native Organic Compound Unmodified organic molecule serving as the basis for learning systematic nomenclature. Second Nature Level of familiarity where applying naming rules becomes automatic through practice.
Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions
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