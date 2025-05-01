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Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions

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  • Parent Chain
    Longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the main framework for naming organic compounds.
  • Substituent
    Alkyl group or other group attached to the main carbon chain, altering the compound's name and structure.
  • Alkyl Group
    Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom, often found as a branch.
  • Location
    Numerical position on the parent chain indicating where a substituent is attached.
  • Naming Format
    Standardized sequence combining substituent location, substituent name, and parent chain name.
  • Organic Compound
    Molecule containing carbon atoms, often forming the basis of living matter and synthetic chemicals.
  • Branch
    Side chain or group extending from the main carbon chain, typically an alkyl group.
  • Process
    Stepwise method followed to systematically assign names to organic molecules.
  • Name
    Systematic label assigned to an organic molecule based on its structure and substituents.
  • Step
    Individual action or stage in the sequence for determining the correct name of a compound.
  • Native Organic Compound
    Unmodified organic molecule serving as the basis for learning systematic nomenclature.
  • Second Nature
    Level of familiarity where applying naming rules becomes automatic through practice.