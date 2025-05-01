Parent Chain Longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the main framework for naming organic compounds.

Substituent Alkyl group or other group attached to the main carbon chain, altering the compound's name and structure.

Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom, often found as a branch.

Location Numerical position on the parent chain indicating where a substituent is attached.

Naming Format Standardized sequence combining substituent location, substituent name, and parent chain name.

Organic Compound Molecule containing carbon atoms, often forming the basis of living matter and synthetic chemicals.