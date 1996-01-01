12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
Rules for Naming Alkanes with Substituents Concept 1
Naming Alkanes with Substituents Example 1
3
ProblemProblem
Provide a systematic name for the molecule.
A
7-isopropyl-2,3-dimethyldecane
B
2,7,8-trimethyl-3-propylnonane
C
4-isopropyl-8,9-dimethyldecane
D
2,3,8-trimethyl-7-propylnonane
4
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for 2,6-dimethyl-4-propylnonane.
A
B
C
D
5
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for 4-tert-butyl-3-isopropyl-2-methyloctane.
A
B
C
D
- The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>
- The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>
- Write condensed structures for the following compounds:4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
- Write condensed structures for the following compounds:4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane
- What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
- What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
- The following names are incorrect. Write the structural formula that agrees with the apparent name, and then w...
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:c. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:c. <IMAGE>
- Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:a. 3-methylheptane
- Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name: (...
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following: (11.3)c. <IMAGE>