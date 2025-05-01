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Nucleoside A molecule formed by attaching a nitrogenous base to a sugar, lacking any phosphate group. Nucleotide A compound consisting of a nucleoside linked to a phosphate group at the 5' carbon of the sugar. Nitrogenous Base A ring-shaped molecule, either a purine or pyrimidine, that forms the core of nucleosides and nucleotides. Pyrimidine A single-ring nitrogenous base category, including cytosine, uracil, and thymine, with nucleosides ending in 'idine'. Purine A double-ring nitrogenous base category, including adenine and guanine, with nucleosides ending in 'osine'. Ribose A five-carbon sugar present in RNA nucleosides, providing the backbone for attachment of bases. Deoxyribose A five-carbon sugar in DNA nucleosides, lacking an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon compared to ribose. Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage between the nitrogen of a base and the anomeric carbon of a sugar in nucleosides. Monophosphate A single phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of a nucleoside, converting it into a nucleotide. Suffix Modifier A naming change applied to a base in nucleosides: 'idine' for pyrimidines, 'osine' for purines. Prefix Deoxy A naming addition indicating the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon in DNA nucleosides and nucleotides. One-Letter Code A single-character abbreviation assigned to each nitrogenous base, used in nucleotide shorthand. Abbreviation MP A two-letter suffix added to nucleotide abbreviations to denote the presence of a monophosphate group. Anomeric Carbon The carbon atom in a sugar that forms a glycosidic bond with a nitrogenous base in nucleosides. 5' Carbon The specific carbon in the sugar ring where the phosphate group attaches to form a nucleotide.
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Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides
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