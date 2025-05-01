What suffix is used for naming nucleosides containing pyrimidine bases? The suffix 'idine' is used for nucleosides containing pyrimidine bases.

What suffix is used for naming nucleosides containing purine bases? The suffix 'osine' is used for nucleosides containing purine bases.

What is the main difference between RNA and DNA nucleosides in terms of sugar? RNA nucleosides use ribose sugar, while DNA nucleosides use deoxyribose sugar.

How is a nucleotide named once a phosphate group is added to a nucleoside? The name of the nucleoside is followed by '5' monophosphate' to indicate the addition of a phosphate group at the 5' carbon.

What prefix is added to DNA nucleosides to indicate the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon? The prefix 'deoxy' is added to DNA nucleosides to indicate the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon.

What is the nucleoside name for cytosine in RNA? The nucleoside name for cytosine in RNA is cytidine.