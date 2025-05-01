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What suffix is used for naming nucleosides containing pyrimidine bases? The suffix 'idine' is used for nucleosides containing pyrimidine bases. What suffix is used for naming nucleosides containing purine bases? The suffix 'osine' is used for nucleosides containing purine bases. What is the main difference between RNA and DNA nucleosides in terms of sugar? RNA nucleosides use ribose sugar, while DNA nucleosides use deoxyribose sugar. How is a nucleotide named once a phosphate group is added to a nucleoside? The name of the nucleoside is followed by '5' monophosphate' to indicate the addition of a phosphate group at the 5' carbon. What prefix is added to DNA nucleosides to indicate the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon? The prefix 'deoxy' is added to DNA nucleosides to indicate the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon. What is the nucleoside name for cytosine in RNA? The nucleoside name for cytosine in RNA is cytidine. What is the nucleoside name for adenine in DNA? The nucleoside name for adenine in DNA is deoxyadenosine. How do you abbreviate the nucleotide form of cytosine in RNA? The nucleotide form of cytosine in RNA is abbreviated as CMP (cytidine monophosphate). How do you abbreviate the nucleotide form of guanine in DNA? The nucleotide form of guanine in DNA is abbreviated as dGMP (deoxyguanosine monophosphate). What is the nucleoside name for uracil in RNA? The nucleoside name for uracil in RNA is uridine. What is the nucleoside name for thymine in DNA? The nucleoside name for thymine in DNA is deoxythymidine. What is the one-letter code for adenine? The one-letter code for adenine is 'A'. What is the one-letter code for thymine? The one-letter code for thymine is 'T'. How do you indicate a nucleotide is from DNA in its abbreviation? A lowercase 'd' is added before the one-letter code to indicate the nucleotide is from DNA. What does 'MP' stand for in nucleotide abbreviations like AMP or dCMP? 'MP' stands for monophosphate, indicating the presence of a single phosphate group.
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides quiz
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