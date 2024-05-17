26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
5
ProblemProblem
Provide a name for the following nucleotide.
A
uridine 5'-monophosphate
B
cytidine 5’-monophosphate
C
urisine 3'-monophosphate
D
cytosine 5’-monophosphate
ProblemProblem
Draw a nucleotide structure for GMP.
