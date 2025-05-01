Alkyl Halide A compound featuring an alkyl group bonded directly to a halogen atom, commonly named by specifying the halogen as a substituent.

Halogen An element from Group 17, such as Fluorine, Chlorine, Bromine, or Iodine, often attached to carbon chains in organic molecules.

Substituent An atom or group replacing a hydrogen on a parent chain, requiring a specific name and position in organic nomenclature.

Fluoro The name given to a fluorine atom when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain in organic compounds.

Chloro The term used for a chlorine atom when it is attached as a substituent to a hydrocarbon chain.

Bromo The substituent name for a bromine atom bonded to a carbon chain in organic nomenclature.