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Alkyl Halide A compound featuring an alkyl group bonded directly to a halogen atom, commonly named by specifying the halogen as a substituent. Halogen An element from Group 17, such as Fluorine, Chlorine, Bromine, or Iodine, often attached to carbon chains in organic molecules. Substituent An atom or group replacing a hydrogen on a parent chain, requiring a specific name and position in organic nomenclature. Fluoro The name given to a fluorine atom when it acts as a substituent on a carbon chain in organic compounds. Chloro The term used for a chlorine atom when it is attached as a substituent to a hydrocarbon chain. Bromo The substituent name for a bromine atom bonded to a carbon chain in organic nomenclature. Iodo The name assigned to an iodine atom when it is present as a substituent on a parent hydrocarbon chain. Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the main framework for naming organic compounds. Phenyl Group A benzene ring missing one hydrogen, acting as a substituent on a longer carbon chain, denoted as C6H5. Benzene A six-carbon aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, formula C6H6, serving as the basis for the phenyl group. Skeletal Formula A structural representation showing the arrangement of atoms in a molecule, emphasizing bonds and omitting most hydrogens. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon chain containing only single bonds between carbon atoms. Alkene A hydrocarbon chain featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Alkyne A hydrocarbon chain containing at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.
Naming Other Substituents definitions
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Naming Other Substituents
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